Amanda Holden looked a little chilly as she posted her daily outfit update to Instagram.

Style queen Amanda, who presents the Heart FM breakfast show with Jamie Theakston, posted a video and a photograph online earlier today (October 12).

And it’s fair to say the uploads most definitely caught our attention!

Amanda Holden flashed her nipples in her autumnal outfit (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

Amanda wore an autumnal colour palette for work today, dressing in head-to-toe neutrals.

She wore a tan leather skirt with a slit from Mango and matching knee-high boots from Reiss.

Amanda completed her look with a brown roll-neck jumper which was also from Reiss.

However, despite the winter woolies Amanda appeared to be a little chilly.

Maybe it’s time to join the rest of us and dig out the thermals for those early mornings, Amanda?

As well as flashing her toned and tanned pins as she strutted towards the camera on her makeshift catwalk, Amanda’s nipples also made a surprise appearance.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, eh Mandy!

Someone forgot her thermal vest today! (Credit: Instagram)

What happened on Heart breakfast today?

Amanda was joined by her pal Ashley Roberts, who announced the latest star to join the Dancing on Ice line-up.

Ashley’s fellow Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt revealed she was “excited and nervous” about joining the skating show.

The star will soon be seen on screen in Neighbours (Credit: Splash News)

Is Amanda Holden really going to appear in Neighbours?

Late last week it was revealed that Amanda had joined the cast of Australian soap Neighbours.

But fear not Amanda fans.

The Britain’s Got Talent favourite won’t be leaving chilly Blighty for sun-soaked Oz.

She’ll film her scenes in London with Jason Donovan’s daughter Jemma.

Amanda will play her aunt Harriet and together they must solve a family mystery as a result of something involving Harlow’s mother – Harriet’s sister – Prue.

Of course, Prue was played by Denise Van Outen in a guest role in 2019, but she died in an explosion.

