Amanda Holden has delighted her Instagram followers with her latest upload.

The Heart FM breakfast show DJ left nothing to the imagination as she slipped into a skin-tight white leotard and stiletto heels and climbed aboard a push bike.

Amanda‘s pal Tamzin Outhwaite was one of the first to comment, calling her friend a “goddess”.

Amanda Holden is certainly embracing summer if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

Posing next to a push bike, one leg cocked over the saddle, Amanda left nothing to the imagination.

She wore a tight white high-neck leotard that clung to her curves.

She captioned the picture: “Riding into the weekend.”

It appears as if Amanda is modelling the latest range for online retailer JD Williams in the picture.

Earlier today, over on the JD Williams official Instagram page, Amanda’s team up with the brand was revealed.

Posting a picture of Amanda and Davina McCall, it read: “Drum roll please…⁠ The news we’ve all been waiting for. It’s time to reveal and welcome the new faces of JD Williams – @davinamccall & @noholdenback .”

The post added: “We’re so excited to be working with these two amazing ladies and you can watch them both in an exclusive of our new TV ad on Saturday night at 7.15pm during the ad break of ITV’s Rolling In It.”

What did fans say about Amanda’s leotard picture?

Some comments are a little too rude to print here, but let’s just say a few admirers called the bike’s saddle “lucky”!

A number of “riding” jokes were also spotted in the comments…!

However, the majority of Amanda’s fans were a little more refined and flooded the comments section with fire emojis.

“Wow,” said one.

“Beautiful,” said another.

“Stunning,” echoed a third.

“Can you get any hotter?!” another asked.

“She is getting out of hand,” said another with the love heart eye emojis.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, Mandy!

