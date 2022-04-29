Alison Hammond left This Morning viewers all saying the same thing about her appearance today.

The star returned to the daytime show to host Friday’s edition with Dermot O’Leary.

However, within minutes of the show starting, Alison‘s look sparked much reaction on Twitter as viewers couldn’t get over how good she looked.

Alison’s appearance stunned viewers on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning

Alison sported a bouncy blow-dry look with her hair as she wore a black and white patterned kimono.

Fans thought Alison looked incredible today and gushed over her outfit and hair on Twitter.

One person said: “Alison’s hair is looking fab today.”

Alison’s hair was complimented by many (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “@AlisonHammond you look absolutely gorgeous today Alison. Love your hair like that.”

Meanwhile, one gushed: “Just turned on the TV. And my first thought was, wow how amazing does Alison look today.”

In addition, another added: “Alison Hammond looks absolutely beautiful today. Today is exceptional.”

We couldn’t agree more!

Alison has recently returned from a trip to Dubai, which she documented some of on her Instagram.

Viewers gushed over Alison’s outfit (Credit: ITV)

The star shared a video montage of her time in Dubai as she soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed lounging in a pool.

Alison shared a photo of herself in the pool and fans thought she looked great.

She was wearing an animal print swimsuit and sunglasses and she was certainly glowing!

Alison wrote alongside the picture: “Give me that Vitamin D!”

One fan commented: “You look absolutely amazing.”

In addition, another added: “Yessss Queen you look fabulous!! Keep enjoying yourself.”

After that, a third gushed: “Wit woooooo absolutely gorgeous.”

Her This Morning co-star Vanessa Feltz said: “Wowzer! Looking sensational!”

Meanwhile, Alison is back on This Morning today with Dermot and fans have been loving the Friday show.

One gushed on Twitter today: “Wooo can’t wait, love This Morning on a Friday Alison and Dermot.”

