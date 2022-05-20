Alison Hammond looks towards guest on This Morning on May 20, 2022
Lifestyle

Alison Hammond distracts This Morning viewers with appearance today

Alison looked as stunning as usual!

By Rebecca Carter

Alison Hammond left This Morning viewers stunned today when she debuted another look.

The presenter, 47, was complimented by her co-star Dermot O’Leary as they opened Friday’s edition of the daytime show.

Alison had her hair styled in a shoulder-length straight ‘do and Dermot said it looked “spectacular”.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond smiling and looking towards guests on This Morning on May 20, 2022
Dermot said Alison’s hair looked “spectacular” (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning

Dermot said: “The hair is looking spectacular today!”

Alison replied: “Oh I’m loving my hair, thank you Michelle who did my hair today.

“I’m immediately acting differently with this hair.”

Alison Hammond looking serious and holding her hand up on This Morning on May 20, 2022
Alison’s colourful outfit and sleek hair won over viewers (Credit: ITV)

She added: “You know when you have new hair and you’re like…” as she flipped her hair.

Alison’s bright outfit also won over viewers today as she wore a stunning patterned dress and kimono.

One viewer took to Twitter to gush over Alison’s look, writing: “Alison looks beautiful today! That’s all. As you were. Carry on…”

Another tweeted: “Alison looks gorgeous today.”

One added: “Alison Hammond is looking particularly gorgeous this morning.”

Alison Hammond speaking at Dermot O'Leary on This Morning on May 20, 2022
Alison ranted about Boris Johnson and the lockdown parties (Credit: ITV)

Another loved Alison’s hairdo, saying: “Alison Hammond is looking fabulous today, love this look on you today… clothes and hair.”

On today’s show, Alison and Dermot discussed the latest headlines including the news that Boris Johnson won’t receive another fine for partygate.

He escaped any further fines after the Met Police confirmed it had finished its investigation into the Number 10 lockdown gatherings.

This Morning today

During the show’s This Morning View segment, Alison criticised the Prime Minister as she branded it “out of order”.

She said: “The thing is, it’s not about these fines though is it?

“It’s the fact that he was partying while we weren’t allowed to party, we weren’t able to see our family and friends and he’s there, in our face, doing it in front of everybody.”

Alison added: “It’s out of order!”

