Aldi has unveiled its Christmas wine, beer and spirit gifts and, we have to say, there are some real crackers in the range.

The bargain supermarket told ED! it plans to “deck the halls and fill the aisles with festive beers, wines and spirits and boozy gifts”.

After having a little look at the line up, there’s one gift in particular that has caught our eye.

And, naturally, it features Aldi‘s take on the Christmas classic – Baileys!

Baileys fans will love the box of four Ballycastle Country Cream Crackers (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi launches festive beer, wine and spirit gifts

Top of our must-have list this Christmas is the box of four Ballycastle Country Cream Crackers.

Ballycastle is essentially Aldi’s own-brand range of Baileys – which we all know is the drink of the festive season.

Read more: Baileys Birthday Cake flavour launches in the UK and there’s only one place you can get it

The box features four crackers and each features a miniature 5cl bottle of the Irish cream liqueur.

And all four feature a different flavour liqueur.

Take your pick from Salted Caramel, White Chocolate, Classic and Chocolate & Clementine.

There’s a selection of flavours available in the crackers and in store (Credit: Aldi)

An Aldi rep told ED!: “Ensure your Christmas goes off with a bang with Ballycastle’s crackers.

“Featuring four deliciously creamy flavours – Salted Caramel, White Chocolate, Chocolate & Clementine and Classic, these fun, decadent treats will be sure to get guests in the festive spirit.”

Read more: A new Kinder Bueno advent calendar is launching for Christmas 2021 and it looks insane

They launch in store on November 1 and cost £6.99 per box.

And, if you like the flavours, you can also pick up full-size bottles of the Ballycastle Country Creams in store.

As well as the flavours in the cracker gift set, there’s also a Mint Chocolate Cream liqueur – perfect for an after-dinner tipple.

Let the fun be-gin!

Meanwhile, gin fans aren’t left out as there’s also a box of six Haysmith Gin Crackers hitting shelves.

They’ll cost £9.99 and feature four flavours of Aldi gin, including Spiced Plum & Clementine ad Rhubarb & Ginger.

Elsewhere, there’s also a Gin Selection Box heading into store.

It’ll cost £14.99 and include a range of flavoured and traditional gins – and Aldi told ED! it’ll feature something for everyone.

Our eye is on the Seville Orange & Persian Lime though!

Aldi launches gifts for wine lovers

Meanwhile, as Christmas is the season of goodwill, there are magnums of wine designed to be shared.

Pick from 1.5 litre bottles of Malbec and Rioja, with prices starting at £11.99.

And, if you really want to push the boat out, there’s a champagne gift box on sale now.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.