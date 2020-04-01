Aldi Specialbuys Thursday April 2 – here's what's on offer

With the sun shining and a heatwave apparently due to strike this weekend, a range of Aldi Specialbuys for the garden go on sale tomorrow, Thursday April 2.

Fans of the supermarket can buy the items online or in store when shopping for essential items.

Items range from an outdoor pizza oven for £39.99 to lawnmowers, gazebos and hanging baskets.

Aldi's Specialbuys this week include a hot tub (Credit: Aldi)

Prices range from just 89p for garden essentials to just under £390 for an inflatable spa pool for two with a host of accessories.

Perfect for lockdown, you can clearly only share the pool with someone you live with.

But we think it'll be the perfect antidote to the stresses and strains of the day.

Update your garden with these decking tiles (Credit: Aldi)

"Imagine a luxurious 135 air jet spa pool in your own garden. Ideal for when you're looking to relax in the evening," the blurb states.

Sadly the hot tub is out of stock online at the moment, but you can sign up for email alerts to let you know when more Specialbuys go on sale.

Elsewhere, if you have some time on your hands for garden DIY, check out Aldi's range of wooden decking.

A pack of 10 of the tiles costs just £14.99.

Grab a pizza the action with this pizza oven (Credit: Aldi)

Great to give your garden a little spring spruce up, Aldi said they're super-easy to fit.

Garden DIY

"If your outdoor areas are beginning to look a little shabby then why not give them an overhaul with these Two Direction Wooden Decking Tiles," the blurb reads.

"These easy-to-fix interlocking tiles can transform a patio in minutes, as they can be laid straight onto any even hard surface," it added.

Barbecue weather is on the way (Credit: Aldi)

If you fancy some outdoor cooking, as well as the pizza oven there are also barbecues on offer.

Barbecue season

We spotted an electric grill table for just £34.99.

Plus delivery is free if you spend more than £20.

These garden chairs cost £24.99 (Credit: Aldi)

With the weather warming up, it's now time to turn your attention to your grass.

And Aldi has just the thing for taming an unruly lawn.

Choose from strimmers or lawnmowers – with electric mowers costing £79.99.

Pretty gardening gloves will protect those green fingers for £2.49 (Credit: Aldi)

There are also garden chairs that you can sit back and relax in.

And pretty floral gardening gloves if you don't want to get your hands too dirty!

