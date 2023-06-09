Aldi shoppers threaten to ‘boycott’ over ‘shop and go’ scheme: ‘Shut this down’

Sceptical Twitter users were kicking off yesterday (Thursday June 8) after becoming aware of the Aldi ‘Shop and Go’ concept.

It operates by using in-store cameras and artificial intelligence to identify products customers take from shelves. Shoppers can then avoid queues at the tills – and leave without going to a checkout at all.

Aldi’s first ‘just walk out’ store opened in January 2022. Tesco followed Amazon’s lead with the scheme in late 2021, with Sainsbury’s also reportedly turning to the tech around the same time. The concept has also been rolled out in various stores across Europe over the past few years.

But it seems some shoppers were unfamiliar with the supermarket innovation until a woman who previously alleged she had an affair with Boris Johnson shared a video of one person’s shopping experience.

Aldi ‘Shop and Go’ news

Tech entrepreneur Jenifer Arcuri posted footage on Twitter that appeared to have been captured at the Aldi ‘Shop and Go’ store in Greenwich, south-east London.

“Shut this down,” she demanded in her tweet with the video attached.

“Absolutely not @AldiUK,” she added, including the hashtag ‘#DigitalPrison’.

But while many of her followers could see her point, others weren’t persuaded.

How unhappy Twitter users reacted to Aldi ‘Shop and Go’ video

Several detractors predicted ‘Shop and Go’ will be discontinued as consumers will revolt against using their phone for shopping.

One worried person tweeted: “I don’t have a mobile phone that’s linked to the internet, so can’t download anything. Does this mean I will soon be unable to go shopping?”

“So let me get this straight? You have to download an app on entry and if you don’t get it you cant shop? This is disgusting!” seethed another.

A third person grandstanded: “Boycott Aldis! Soon you won’t be allowed into food shops unless you have the ‘correct’ medical records.”

And someone else threatened to ‘boycott’ the store.

They posted: “Boycott Aldi everywhere. In Europe and the United States. In order for companies to listen, they need to loose [sic] profits.”

Another tweeted: “Boycott Aldis and all other companies doing the same.”

But someone else reasoned: “Amazon and others are using this kind of technology. This service makes your life easier.”

Another satisfied customer added: “We have an Amazon one in my high road and it’s great.”

And another user who voiced their opinion on Google Reviews added: “The cleanest, quietest, most service-friendly supermarket in the whole area.”

