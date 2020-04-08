Aldi unveils its salted caramel and chocolate hot cross bun trifle and it’s all we need for Easter

With Easter just days away, we're drooling at the thought of a long weekend filled with endless chocolate.

We're planning on having Dairy Milk for breakfast, Galaxy for lunch and KitKats for dinner.

However, we were feeling a bit stumped when it came to dessert options.

Until, that is, supermarket Aldi unveiled its "heavenly and indulgent" Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hot Cross Bun Trifle.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Aldi's delicious Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hot Cross Bun Trifle (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi has created a delicious Easter pudding made of our three favourite ingredients – salted caramel, chocolate and hot cross buns!

And you can too in the comfort of your own home, as the store has shared its recipe.

You'll be able to get all you need in store and might even have a few of the ingredients in the store cupboard at home.

You will need…

150g caster sugar; 60ml water; 90g double cream; 30g unsalted butter; ¼ tsp salt; 1kg ready-to-serve custard; 200g dark chocolate; 2 packs of Aldi Salted Caramel & Chocolate Hot Cross Buns; 75ml amaretto (optional); 750ml double cream.

Step one

Begin by making the caramel sauce. To do this, place the sugar and water into a saucepan and heat on a medium heat until the sugar has dissolved.

The store has a range of different flavour hot cross buns on offer (Credit: Aldi)

Then increase the temperature and cook bubbling for five minutes until the mixture has turned to rich caramel colour.

Remove from the heat and then stir in the cream, butter and salt. When fully incorporated, leave to cool.

Step two

Next make the chocolate custard. First, chop the chocolate into chunks and place into a heatproof bowl.

Bring about an inch of water to a simmer in a saucepan. Place the heatproof bowl in the mouth of the pot, making sure the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl. Stir occasionally until melted thoroughly.

Heat the custard in a pan and stir the melted chocolate through the custard until combined and leave in the fridge to cool.

Finally, whip the cream to soft peaks and keep in the fridge until needed.

Ready to assemble

To build the trifle, slice the hot cross buns in half and lightly grill them.

Keep the top halves with the crosses to one side then cut the six bases into quarters and fill the base of the trifle dish with them.

Pour over half of the amaretto (if using), and then drizzle half of the caramel sauce on top of the hot cross buns.

Next, add half of the chocolate custard on top followed by a half of the whipped cream.

Then arrange the six remaining halves of hot cross buns against the edges of the trifle dish, making sure that the cross side is visible.

Caramel drizzle

Drizzle the remaining amaretto over the buns and then drizzle most of the caramel sauce over the hot cross buns. Hold back a couple of tablespoons of sauce for the topping.

Who wouldn't want to jazz up their Easter roast with these juicy hot cross bun stuffing balls?

Pour the rest of chocolate custard into the centre of the buns and then top with the remaining cream.

Decorate the trifle with grated chocolate and drizzle over the caramel sauce.

Cut one hot cross bun into three small square pieces and add to the centre of the cream.

Then all you need to do is grab a big old spoon and enjoy!

If you are fancying some savoury food this weekend, Aldi has also brought back its popular pork stuffing balls, which have been decorated with a pastry cross to make them look like the seasonal Easter buns.

