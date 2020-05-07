Aldi launches its new Spirit Festival and introduces three new retro sweet-inspired gins

Supermarket Aldi has launched three new gins that are inspired by retro sweets.

And, because it's Aldi, the gins are such a bargain it won't break the bank if you want to try them all.

First on our list to try is the new Infusionist Lemon Sherbet Gin Liqueur.

Retro sweet fans will be in heaven with this new launch (Credit: Aldi)

It costs £9.99 and the taste is set to take you right back to the taste of your childhood – with the addition of an adult boozy twist, of course!

The gin liqueur offers a delicious hit of lemon combined with a burst of sharp sherbet freshness.

An Aldi rep revealed: "With the love for retro sweets ever-growing, let Aldi take you to the candy shop and reminisce over memories with these sweet and unforgettable Infusionist Gin Liqueurs."

Also in the range is a delicious gin liqueur inspired by the classic rhubarb and custard boiled sweet.

The new sweetie gins cost less than a tenner (Credit: Aldi)

Perfect served with a splash of tonic, the gin combines the fruity zing of rhubarb and the smooth, creamy taste of custard.

It's also priced at less than a tenner.

Completing the trio is the super-sweet Strawberry & Marshmallow gin liqueur.

Aldi added that the nostalgic range is "perfect for those with a sweet tooth".

Launched just in time for the Bank Holiday Weekend, add them to your essentials shopping list and pick them up next time you're in store.

If those three gins don't tickle your tastebuds, then we have some good news for you.

11 new spirits

As part of its Spirit Festival, Aldi has launched a range of 11 new spirits for shoppers to pick from.

Pink Grapefruit & Orange is perfect in the sunshine (Credit: Aldi)

Gin fans can pick up a bottle of the fruity Passionfruit & Orange gin liqueur – perfect for the sunshine Brits are enjoying this weekend.

If you fancy something a little more herby, opt for the delicious Raspberry & Thyme Gin, £15.99.

While the Strawberry & Peppercorn Gin, also £15.99, creates a "delicious sensation of sweet and spice".

Shoppers can keep their gins up (literally) with Aldi’s heavenly selection of 11 new delicious spirits.

There's also a super-refreshing Pink Grapefruit & Orange gin on sale that's surely the perfect cool down drink as temperates hit 25˚C.

"With summer fast approaching, there’s no doubt we’re looking at how we can pack a fruity punch and add a colourful twist to our beverages in the warmer season," the Aldi rep said.

There are also gins with a herby twist (Credit: Aldi)

"Have no fear, as shoppers can keep their gins up (literally) with Aldi’s latest spirits festival and indulge in a heavenly selection of 11 new delicious spirits," they continued.

They added: "From nostalgic candy shop tipples to sweet and spicy gins and alcohol-free delights, Aldi has you covered to keep you sipping all summer long – now that hits the spot!"

There's rum and vodka, too!

Indeed, for those among us who are not gin fans, never fear, Aldi has got your back.

Vodka fans can sample the Tamova Infusions Cloudy Apple Vodka, £12.99. Perfect in an Appletini cocktail, Aldi said.

Or, for something tropical and exotic like a Rum Punch, opt for Aldi’s Crossbones Tropical Pineapple Dark Rum, £14.99.

Rum fans aren't left out (Credit: Aldi)

Espresso Martini fans will no doubt be keen to snap up a bottle of the £7.99 Barista Brothers Coffee Liqueur for their cocktail fix.

And, if you don't drink alcohol, Aldi has just the thing.

There's a non-alcoholic one, too!

For the first time ever, Aldi has launched its own non-alcoholic spirit, and it costs less than a tenner.

The brand-new Kvist Rosa Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit is flavoured with orange peel, spiced bitters and juniper berries, and it's best served over ice.

Bottoms up, folks!

