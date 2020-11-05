Gingerbread Mulled Wine has launched at Aldi and all our Christmas dreams have come true.

Combining the flavours of two festive classics, it’s being dubbed “Christmas in a cup”.

The new launch teams all the spiced deliciousness of gingerbread with the warming winter drink.

And, seeing as we’re all stuck indoors for the next four weeks, we may as well snuggle down and get festive with a boozy Christmassy cuppa!

The new Gingerbread Mulled Wine is on sale now (Credit: Aldi)

What do we know about the new Aldi mulled wine?

The new Gingerbread Mulled Wine not only sounds divine, but because it’s Aldi, it’s also pretty pocket-friendly, too.

The 75cl bottle costs just £3.99 – leaving you with some change to pick up a couple of yummy gingerbread men to enjoy with it.

“Shoppers that are craving those gorgeous aromatic smells of mulled wine and warm gingerbread that accompany Christmas markets can recreate it this year with Aldi’s mulled wine range,” said a rep.

Read more: Nestle launches new Chocolate Hazelnut Spread KitKats and they look amazing

They added: “It’s gingerbread, spice and everything nice!

“This festive winter warmer boasts rich and spicy flavours of ginger and cinnamon. Delicious served warm and with a few gingerbread men on the side!”

What do early taste testers say?

One shopper gave it a “12 out of 10” and said they would definitely “drink it again”.

They added: “Oh boy it smells amazing!”

Our local Aldi is stocking mulled wine again and you’re damn right I’m going to buy in bulk again this year.

“Am I tempted to get a bottle or 10?” another asked themselves. “Yes I am!”

Another said they intended the bulk buy the Gingerbread Mulled Wine.

“Our local Aldi is stocking mulled wine again and you’re damn right I’m going to buy in bulk again this year,” the mulled wine fan said.

They added: “One day I’ll get my dream of having it on hand all year round!”

Mulled wine makes the perfect warming festive tipple (Credit: Pexels)

Other flavours are available too

If gingerbread isn’t your thing, there’s a range of other mulled wines on sale in the store – and one of them costs just £2.69!

“It’s an aromatic, fruity and spiced Mulled Wine,” said Aldi. “Perfect for the winter nights!”

Read more: Heinz launches Baked Beanz Baubles for Christmas 2020

If you fancy pushing the boat out, however, for a fancy Christmas night in, opt for the Specially Selected Mulled Wine, £4.99 for 75cl.

A true “Christmas corker”, it’s made with a full-bodied red Spanish Tempranillo wine and is bursting with traditional flavours.

“Clove and warming cinnamon are complemented by overtones of oak, spice and red fruits. Serve warm or at room temperature,” Aldi advised.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying it.