Aldi launches a range of candles that smell just like your favourite G&T

Bargain supermarket Aldi is launching just the thing for gin lovers up and down the country.

It already sells a wide range of both flavoured and traditional gins.

However, now it's upping the stakes by launching a range of candles that smell of the stuff!

"Supermarket Aldi is excited to announce the launch of its very own Gin Scented Candle," a rep revealed.

The supermarket is launching a Gin Scented Candle range this month (Credit: Aldi)

They added: "It smells so good, you'll want to give it a taste (but we recommend not)."

All of the candles have the distinct scent of juniper berries, which gives gin its delicious taste.

The Juniper & Lime candle offers a hint of the citrus fruit in a nod to what's arguably the best accompaniment to nice, refreshing G&T.

Three to choose from

There's also a gin-scented Rhubarb candle and a Raspberry, Vanilla & Coconut one that sounds like a cocktail in a candle!

Try the zesty Juniper & Lime candle (Credit: Aldi)

The candles will be available from July 23 and cost £3.29 each.

"Is your favourite drink a gin and tonic?" a rep asked.

"Well then stop the press! Supermarket Aldi is bringing back its much-loved Gin Scented Candle for an incredible £3.29!" they added.

"Bursting with juniper-based aromas like those of your go-to spirit, you can fill your home with notes that are as satisfying on the nose, as your favourite tipple is on the taste-buds," the Aldi rep continued.

The candles come in a balloon glass holder (Credit: Aldi)

Housed in an elegant balloon glass holder, they look stylish when used while entertaining friends.

Or make like Stacey Solomon and light some candles as you unwind in the bath.

I have a sick obsession with buying Aldi candles!

What's more, the candles are made from high-quality wax to ensure a long-lasting, clean burn.

The rep added: "Offering a sophisticated blend of fruit-based notes, these gin-fused candles will no doubt leave you lusting for more once the flame has gone out."

There are three gin-credible scents to choose from (Credit: Aldi)

"I have a sick obsession with buying Aldi candles," admitted one fan of the store on Twitter.

"Actually can’t beat Aldi candles," confirmed another.

