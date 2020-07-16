Aldi launches a range of candles that smell just like your favourite G&T

Bargain supermarket Aldi is launching just the thing for gin lovers up and down the country.
It already sells a wide range of both flavoured and traditional gins.
However, now it's upping the stakes by launching a range of candles that smell of the stuff!
"Supermarket Aldi is excited to announce the launch of its very own Gin Scented Candle," a rep revealed.
They added: "It smells so good, you'll want to give it a taste (but we recommend not)."
All of the candles have the distinct scent of juniper berries, which gives gin its delicious taste.
The Juniper & Lime candle offers a hint of the citrus fruit in a nod to what's arguably the best accompaniment to nice, refreshing G&T.
Three to choose from
There's also a gin-scented Rhubarb candle and a Raspberry, Vanilla & Coconut one that sounds like a cocktail in a candle!
The candles will be available from July 23 and cost £3.29 each.
"Is your favourite drink a gin and tonic?" a rep asked.
"Well then stop the press! Supermarket Aldi is bringing back its much-loved Gin Scented Candle for an incredible £3.29!" they added.
"Bursting with juniper-based aromas like those of your go-to spirit, you can fill your home with notes that are as satisfying on the nose, as your favourite tipple is on the taste-buds," the Aldi rep continued.
Housed in an elegant balloon glass holder, they look stylish when used while entertaining friends.
Or make like Stacey Solomon and light some candles as you unwind in the bath.
I have a sick obsession with buying Aldi candles!
What's more, the candles are made from high-quality wax to ensure a long-lasting, clean burn.
The rep added: "Offering a sophisticated blend of fruit-based notes, these gin-fused candles will no doubt leave you lusting for more once the flame has gone out."
"I have a sick obsession with buying Aldi candles," admitted one fan of the store on Twitter.
"Actually can’t beat Aldi candles," confirmed another.
