Aldi launches 13 new spirits including eight flavoured gins and an Aperol-style gin liqueur

Aldi has announced the launch of 13 new spirits as part of its August Spirits Festival.

The range includes new vodkas and rums, but it's the gin we're most interested in.

And, if you're a fan too, then we've got brilliant news – the supermarket has launched eight new ones!

Some are flavoured, some more traditional and some – which we told you about last week – are based on the elements.

The Old Tom Gin is a twist on the classic London Dry (Credit: Aldi)

As well as Earth, Fire, Air and Water gins, Aldi has announced a range of new flavoured gins.

And they go on sale this week, as the August Spirits Festival kicks off tomorrow (August 6).

"Aldi is really pleased to announce the launch of 13 new spirits as part of its August Spirits Festival!" a rep exclaimed.

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge wears pretty £15 face mask for royal visit

And, what's more, prices start from just £8.99 a bottle.

What's in the new Aldi gin range?

Aldi's botanical gin brand, Haysmith's, has a range of new flavours hitting the shelves.

There's the sweet but classic Old Tom Gin, £14.99.

Similar to a classic London Dry Gin, the Haysmith’s Old Tom Gin provides delicate juniper notes with a sweeter twist.

There's also a rather refreshing summery gin that we can't wait to try – Haysmith's Pomegranate & Cucumber.

The Strawberry & Lime Gin is fruity and refreshing (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi said: "Simply refreshing. This delightful new gin brings the flavour of Summer with its juicy pomegranate and cucumber flavours."

Next up, and continuing on the fruity theme, the Strawberry & Lime Gin, £14.99.

Read more: Met Office warning ahead of 37˚C heatwave this weekend

Aldi even claims it's set to rival the branded Kopparberg version.

"An iconic flavour combination which brings together citrus flavours of the lime and summery sweetness of the strawberry, this new bittersweet tipple will surely be a favourite amongst customers," said the rep.

Gold shimmer Honeycomb Gin

Last but by no means least on the flavoured gin front is the Haysmith's Honeycomb Gin.

It shimmers gold when it's shaken!

Aldi revealed: "As bittersweet gins continue to emerge in the market, the Haysmith’s Honeycomb Gin offers a sweet honeycomb taste with juniper botanicals to create a flavour explosion."

The Honeycomb Gin is a must-try (Credit: Aldi)

The rep added: "Give it a shake to reveal the gold shimmer – perfect for Instagram!"

Fans of Aperol – the vital ingredient in the summer Aperol Spritz cocktail – will be thrilled to discover Aldi is also launching an Aperol-type gin liqueur.

The Infusionist Aperini Bitter Orange Gin Liqueur costs £8.99 a bottle and will add a little "gin ne sais quoi" to your Italian-style aperitif.

Give it a shake to reveal the gold shimmer – perfect for Instagram!

"Everyone loves an Aperol Spritz at the pub," Aldi said, "and now drinkers can enjoy one from home for less.

You can also pick up an Aperol-style gin liqueur (Credit: Aldi)

The rep added: "This zesty bitter orange gin liqueur is the ideal ingredient for your next spritz, when you’re feeling that little bit fancy!"

Other spirits in the festival

Also in the range is the store's Tamova Raspberry Vodka, Tamova Vanilla Vodka and two rums, including the Sea Dog Raspberry Mojito Rum, £14.99.

There are also new rums and vodkas in the range (Credit: Aldi)

The new drinks are available in store and online from August 6.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us which you'll be trying first!