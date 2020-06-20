Aldi is selling its own version of Baileys Strawberries & Cream for just £8.99

Budget supermarket Aldi has brightened the summer by reducing its Strawberries & Cream Liqueur.

The delicious drink is the shop's own version of the popular Baileys tipple - but costs almost half the price.

A 70cl bottle of Aldi's Ballycastle Strawberries & Cream Liqueur is now just £8.99.

Aldi's Strawberries & Cream Liqueur is now £8.99 (Credit: Aldi)

The same size bottle of the Baileys Irish Cream version is on sale in Sainsbury's for £16.

Summer boost

Aldi describes its fruity beverage as: "A beautiful luxurious creamy blend of alcohol, double cream and strawberry flavourings. Perfect treat for those with a sweeter tooth."

You could make a Strawberries & Cream Eton Mess (Credit: Aldi)

Supermarket bosses also hope the £1 reduction will lift shoppers' spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the perfect summer tipple to celebrate strawberry season and recreate the fun of Wimbledon in our back gardens.

Foreign holidays are currently off the cards, while traditional summer events such as Wimbledon and festivals have been scrapped.

The supermarket hopes the drink will bring joy during the lockdown summer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The first branch of Aldi opened in Germany in 1961.

Then called Albrecht Discount, and the brainchild of the Albrecht family, the aim was to sell high quality food at a low cost.

The family also wanted to give customers a "quick and easy" shopping experience, with 90 per cent of products being own brand ones.

Aldi first opened in Germany in 1961 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Now, Aldi has 1,900 stores across the world and is famed for its own versions of family favourites.

Shoppers' delight

Earlier this year, the purse-friendly chain unveiled a new Biscuit Spread for toast and bread.

Shoppers insisted it tasted "exactly" like the original Lotus Biscoff Spread for less money.

At the time, jars of the brand name spread was on sale for £2.30 and £2.28 at Sainsbury's and Tesco respectively.

Aldi's Biscuit Spread has been a real hit with shoppers (Credit: Aldi)

But Aldi were flogging their version for just £1.69 a jar.

Foodie blooger NewFoodsUK told ED: "It tastes just like original Biscoff."

Another fan raved online: "Tried it! Exactly the same taste as Biscoff! Really good!"

Meanwhile, the masterminds behind Aldi products are constantly congratulated for their ingenious lines too.

Last month, the supermarket unveiled giant pigs in blankets kebabs for barbecue season.

It was also praised for its Jaffa Cake and Cherry Bakewell flavour lattes.

And if you're after something a little stronger, but Strawberries & Cream Liqueur isn't your bag, then Aldi's sweet-inspired gins might be the tipple for you.

