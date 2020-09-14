Aldi has revealed that its popular cake-scented candle range is making a come back, just in time for the start of the Great British Bake Off.

The new series hits Channel 4 next Tuesday (September 22). And, to celebrate, your home can smell of baking thanks to the budget supermarket.

Four deliciously scented candles will form the range and one has got us very excited indeed.

Yes, with chocolate orange being voted the flavour of the season, it was only a matter of time before it made its way into candle form.

There are four cake-scented candles in the range (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi launches Jaffa Cake candle

So, if you’re a Jaffa Cake fan and want your home to smell of the chocolate-coated biscuit/cake, then you’re in luck.

Aldi has today revealed that its popular Jaffa Cake candle is returning to a shelf near you soon.

As well as the chocolate orange-scented candle, the store’s Strawberry Pavlova and Marshmallow Fluff Cake candles are also making a comeback.

Brand-new scent

And, in even better news, there’s a brand-new candle in the cake range.

Jam-packed with the aromas of your favourite bakes, fill your home with the best perfumes a patisserie has to offer.

Introducing the scrumptious Cherry Pie!

“Want a piece of this?” Aldi asked, to which all at ED! answered a resounding: “Yes please!”.

There’s a new Cherry Pie candle joining the range (Credit: Aldi)

“Supermarket Aldi is excited to announce the return of its popular cake-scented candles. Jam-packed with the aromas of your favourite bakes, fill your home with the best perfumes a patisserie has to offer for just £2.79,” the rep added.

The 312g candles come encased in a no-thrills glass jar and polished metal lid.

However, there’s nothing no thrills about the scent.

Aldi added: “The highly fragranced single-wick candles are bound to make a sweet addition to any mantlepiece, coffee table or bedside cabinet.

“Just like heading to your favourite bakery, choose from an assortment of indulgent fragrances includin: Marshmallow Fluff Cake, Strawberry Pavlova, Jaffa Cake and brand new for 2020, Cherry Pie.”

Jaffa Cake fans will love the new launch (Credit: Pixabay)

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone”

The candles offer a burn time of up to 70 hours. And, the supermarket said, it’s the perfect gift for the baker in your life or someone with a sweet tooth.

So, if seems, you can have your cake, eat it and have a home that smells like it thanks to Aldi!

The candles are a Specialbuy that launches on September 24.

Be quick, though, “once they’re gone, they’re gone”, the rep added.

