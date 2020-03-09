Aldi is selling a chocolate sloth for Easter and it's BIGGER and almost half the price of the M&S equivalent

With Easter just over a month away, we're getting pretty egg-cited about the amount of chocolate goodies that are hitting supermarket shelves.

Top of our must-have list is a cheeky little chocolate sloth called Sonny, who is on sale in various forms in bargain supermarket Aldi.

Yes, forget bunnies and chicks, Easter 2020 is clearly the year of the sloth.

Aldi's Sonny The Sloth weighs more and costs less than the M&S sloth offering (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi’s Sonny The Sloth range includes a 35g chocolate lolly that costs just 85p, as well as a 200g hollow milk chocolate sloth clinging to a tree.

Priced at just £2.99, Sonny is considerably cheaper than the M&S Seth the Sloth Easter offering.

The M&S hollow sloth – which we must admit is seriously cute – weighs less than the Aldi offering and costs more.

Seth The Sloth is on sale for £5 (Credit: M&S)

Seth The Sloth weighs 135g and retails at £5 – so you'll be paying pretty much half the price for more chocolate if you snap up the Aldi version!

Also in the Aldi range is a hollow 122g Easter egg that comes with its very own cuddly Sonny The Sloth plush toy for a fiver.

With prices that low, we might have to be greedy and sample them all come April 12!

The Sonny The Sloth lolly costs just 85p (Credit: Aldi)

"I got my girl the lolly yesterday. She was so happy," said one Sonny The Sloth fan.

"I'm going to get one of these tomorrow!" said another Aldi fan.

"They have them in the one next to mine, they are cute," said another sloth lover.

"I saw this yesterday – bet they will be all gone," said another, with shoppers perhaps pondering a move from panic buying toilet roll to chocolate sloth goodies.

"I'm hoping one of the girls buy it me," said one mum on Facebook.

You can also get an egg with a soft plush toy (Credit: Aldi)

"Found your Easter egg," said one woman tagging her pal. "I know you like sloths," she added.

"Need this!! Might have to try get there this weekend," another commented.

Aldi's Easter offerings aren't available online, so you'll have to head into store if you want to snap up one of the items from the adorable Sonny The Sloth range.

