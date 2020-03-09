Aldi is selling designer dupes of Kiehl's and Elizabeth Arden skincare for less than a fiver each

Hot on the heels of its designer dupe perfumes comes a range of skincare goodies that take inspiration from two of beauty's biggest names.

After we told you that the supermarket was selling designer-inspired perfumes as part of its Lacura range, Aldi has now turned its attention to skincare.

And, if you're a fan of Kiehl's or Elizabeth Arden's famous Eight Hour range, then you might want to read on.

The designer version costs £40 (Credit: Kiehl's)

Launching just in time for Mother's Day, there's surely no better gift to give your mum than the gift of good skin.

And, because the prices are so good, while you're in store you can treat yourself too.

Read more: Aldi has launched a chocolate sloth for Easter and its bigger and costs less than the M&S version

Offering "high-end luxury for less", Aldi has launched three products that it says are "inspired" by three cult classics.

The biggest saving – of a whopping £35 – comes for fans of Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Oil.

You can pick up the Aldi version for less than a fiver (Credit: Aldi)

A 30ml bottle usually retails for £40, but you can get Lacura's Overnight Repair Oil, 30ml, for just £4.99.

Aldi said: "The oil is the perfect tool to help improve skin’s moisture and promote a healthy, youthful complexion."

Read more: Shoppers admit B&M's peanut butter dog treats look so good they're tempted to try them

It added: "The rosehip and jojoba formula is light and easily absorbs into the skin overnight, perfect for those mums looking for a no-fuss skincare routine."

The Kiehl's Facial Cream costs £26 (Credit: Kiehl's)

The Lacura Facial Cream, £3.99 for 50ml, is inspired by another Kiehl's favourite – the Ultra Facial Cream.

The rosehip and jojoba formula is light and easily absorbs into the skin overnight, perfect for those mums looking for a no-fuss skincare routine.

A 50ml tub of that costs £26, meaning you'll save £22 if you opt for the Aldi version.

You'll make a saving of £22 on the Lacura one (Credit: Aldi)

"Formulated with tara seed and sea algae, this is the perfect formula to help fight cold and dry temperatures. Suitable for use in the morning and evening, the Lacura Facial Cream will leave her with a visibly healthier and softer complexion this Mother’s Day," Aldi revealed.

Meanwhile, for fans of Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour range, you can pick up a dupe of its Miracle Hydrating Mist for £16 less thanks to Aldi.

The Miracle Hydrating Mist costs £21 (Credit: Elizabeth Arden)

The Lacura Miracle Oil spray costs £4.99 for 100ml, compared to £21 for the designer version.

"This multi-purpose spray can be used on the face, body and hair or relieve dry or rough areas on the skin," Aldi said.

You'll make a saving of £16 with this supermarket dupe (Credit: Aldi)

"To use, simply mist the spray and directly massage in to achieve ultimate results. To give her hair a glossy shine, the oil can be directly applied onto damp or dry hair without leaving an oily residue," it added.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be trying the range.