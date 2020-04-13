Aldi and Morrisons announce new opening hours to allow shoppers to visit at quieter times

Supermarkets Aldi and Morrisons have announced new longer opening hours.

The move is designed to help shoppers visit the stores during quieter times.

It comes after social distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic were put in place at all UK supermarkets.

Morrisons stores are opening for longer from tomorrow (Credit: Cover Images)

Morrisons has said that its stores will be open for longer from tomorrow (Tuesday, April 14).

Branches will open at 7am Monday to Saturday and close at 8pm each night.

On Sundays, Morrisons stores will be open from 9.30am till 4pm.

NHS workers need not worry as the store will still hold its special opening hours for key workers.

They will have priority access to all stores between 6am and 7am Monday to Saturday.

The move will allow shoppers to visit when it's quieter (Credit: Splash News)

On Sundays, the first 30 minutes of trading is exclusively for NHS staff.

The news was revealed on Twitter.

A post told customers: "Thank you for continuing to shop considerately. From Tuesday 14th, we'll open a bit earlier."

"Massive relief," said one shopper. "Usually I try to go shopping after I finish work at 7pm, so this makes life a lot easier!"

Aldi's new hours

Aldi also revealed its new opening hours will be in effect from tomorrow.

A rep told the Mirror it was "extending" opening hours in "almost all" of its stores.

A statement said: "From Tuesday 14 April, we will be extending our opening hours in almost all of our stores so you can shop until 10pm Monday to Saturday, when our stores are quieter. Normal Sunday opening hours remain in place."

Aldi has relaxed buying limits in store (Credit: Splash News)

Aldi added that shelves are stocked throughout the day, so there's no need to arrive and queue before stores open.

"Our shelves are now well stocked throughout the day, so there is no need to visit stores first thing in the morning," the statement added.

Aldi stores will now open from 8am till 10pm, with shoppers encouraged to visit stores later in the day when they are quieter.

The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount, that’s why we will be extending our opening hours. pic.twitter.com/GW8urxmbMk — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 10, 2020

Normal Sunday opening hours remain in place, with NHS staff having access to the stores 30 minutes earlier than other customers.

The bargain supermarket has also relaxed limits on essential items such as canned food and bread as stockpiling slows down.

