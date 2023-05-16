Brits divided over whether AI will take their jobs or make them the boss

More than a quarter of worried Brits believe that AI (artificial intelligence) could take over their job within the next five to 10 years. However, far more believe it could make them entrepreneurs.

The power of AI to carry out admin tasks in a flash and create words and images that are near impossible to distinguish from human work has made 26% of adults think their careers will soon be impacted.

But more than two thirds (69%) optimistically say the rapidly evolving tech could boost their chances of starting their own business.

Of these, 42% reckon AI would make it easier to launch a company by cutting admin time, Meanwhile another 38% think it would help them develop their idea or product.

And almost half (46%) of the 2,000 full-time UK workers surveyed by Oneday have already started using AI tools, like ChatGTP, in their current roles.

Are robots set to take over from working Brits? (Credit: Pexels)

AI to steal our jobs – or make us the boss?

The job fears expressed in the survey reflect previous data. A report by investment bank Goldman Sachs recently estimated AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs globally.

But Oneday, the educational tech platform that carried out the new research, believes the optimists are right. The research suggests AI taking over routine knowledge-based roles will create more opportunities for humans in the long run.

It predicts AI will “allow humans to focus less on admin tasks and more on providing creative solutions to the world’s issues”.

And it expects entrepreneurship to rise as the technology breaks down barriers to starting a business. This could, for example, reduce start-up costs and streamline important parts of the business.

Brits held back from starting their own company

However, there are other issues stopping would-be entrepreneurs from launching their own company.

In the survey, a third (34%) admitted they were held back by a lack of confidence or did not know where to start (34 %). Meanwhile, 54% were hindered by a lack of funding.

To help people take the plunge, Oneday is launching a platform that allows students to create their own cash generating business while earning a fully accredited MBA degree at the same time.

It will be overseen by ex-dean of Harvard Stephen Kosslyn. During the 18-month programme, students will receive one-on-one advice from an entrepreneur earning a seven-figure salary.

Oneday is guiding would-be entrepreneurs through the AI minefield (Credit: Cover Images)

Oneday to help students become entrepreneurs

Ranbir Arora, founder and CEO of Oneday said: “It’s clear to see that AI is fundamentally taking over routine knowledge work jobs. At Oneday, we see this as an exciting opportunity to reposition our society into solving new problems for humanity through creating new businesses.

“Our mission is to provide what the current education system currently doesn’t. Practical, real-world experience that will teach entrepreneurs the necessary skills they need to take on the modern business world.”

Oneday has so far helped over 2,000 students build their businesses. For more information visit the website here.

