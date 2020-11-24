A White Chocolate Snickers exists and Brits have said that it “looks dreamy”.

Looking at the pictures of the new limited-edition bar, we have to say that we concur.

It looks entirely delicious.

There’s a new Snickers in town and it looks insane (Credit: Instagra/NewTreatsUK)

What’s inside the new Snickers bar?

The bar features that same nougat, peanut and caramel centre, but instead of a milk chocolate coating, it is smothered in white.

For all those dreaming of a white Christmas, it appears that wish may have come true a month early!

NewTreatsUK – the official page for everything new from Mars – broke the news of the launch.

Posting three images of the new Snickers, the post caption read: “New Snickers White now available!”

It added: “Tag a white chocolate lover below, and make sure to grab a bar while you can, as they’re limited edition.”

I cannot stop eating White Chocolate Snickers, they might even be better than regular Snickers bars and I don’t even like white chocolate!

The comments came thick and fast.

One funny follower commented: “I’ll tag myself!”

“I want this,” another declared.

“OMG looks dreamy!” said another.

Over on Twitter one person simply tweeted a drooling emoji.

Another fan commented: “These new Snickers hit on a whole other level.”

“I cannot stop eating White Chocolate Snickers, they might even be better than regular Snickers bars and I don’t even like white chocolate!” another exclaimed.

“My fave,” foodie blogger Emily Fairhurst commented.

Indeed, if you think you’ve seen them before then you would be right.

The bars have been on sale overseas previously.

Sweetie importer websites brought them to the UK.

However, prices are a lot steeper than they’ll be in local corner shops now they’ve been launched here by makers Mars.

The inside of the bar features the same nought, peanuts and caramel as the milk chocolate version (Credit: Instagram/NewTreatsUK)

Where can I get one?

If you want to try the new White Chocolate Snickers you’re in luck.

You’ll be able to find them in Nisa Local stores now and they’re also in local convenience stores.

