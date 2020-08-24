A ‘delicious’ gin infused with Blackpool rock exists and it’s a must for nostalgia fans

Flavoured gin is enjoying something of a boom in sales at the moment and they don’t come any better than a new gin find that’s infused with real Blackpool rock.

Yes, Blackpool Rock Gin exists and it’s said to be entirely delicious!

We were alerted to the gin’s existence by ED! reader Kayleigh.

Commenting on our ice cream gin story last week, she revealed that she couldn’t wait to head to the famous English seaside town and snap up a couple of bottles of the gin.

You can now buy gin that’s infused with Blackpool rock (Credit: Supplied)

The gin is infused with real sticks of rock

She wrote: “Oooo this might go with the stick of rock flavoured one I’m getting from Blackpool next month.”

Intrigued, we asked Kayleigh for more details and she duly revealed that it was called Blackpool Rock Gin.

Run by pals Simon and Jay, the gin is a must for nostalgia fans.

After all, what was a trip to the seaside as a child without a stick of rock!

We love Blackpool Rock Gin and so do our guests!

Simon explained: “It is a super-premium full-on gin and we add real Blackpool Rock from one of the oldest family rock producers in Blackpool.

“This gives a slightly sweet and minty undertone.

“The gin is a true gin in the sense that it is 37.5% ABV as opposed to many of the liqueur-style products,” he added.

It’s perfect paired with strawberries and mint and served with either tonic or lemonade (Credit: Supplied)

The gin has a “signature serve”, too, if you’re thinking of trying it.

“It’s complemented really well by our signature serve of fresh mint and fresh strawberries with lots of ice. Our suggestion for mixer is either regular Indian tonic or lemonade. Each work very well,” he added.

“I need this!”

Indeed, fans of the brand on Instagram appear to love the gin.

“We love Blackpool Rock Gin and so do our guests!” said one hotel based in the seaside resort that’s famous for it’s Pleasure Beach and Strictly’s Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

“I need this!” another commented.

ED! readers can enjoy a 20% discount when they buy a bottle (Credit: Supplied)

Well, if you feel the same – and don’t happen to live near Blackpool – the gin is available online.

Exclusive discount for ED! readers

And, what’s more, the brand has given ED! readers an exclusive 20% discount.

It costs £25, but you can pick up a bottle for just £20.

Head to the website here and use the code DAILY20 at the checkout.

