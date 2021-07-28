A Biscoff espresso martini exists and Lotus lovers will soon be falling over themselves to try it.

Yes, just when you thought the deliciously boozy espresso martini couldn’t get any better someone added Biscoff to it and – boom! – you’ve got yourself a new trend.

It’s been setting social media and tastebuds alight all week, so where can you get your hands on one?

We have everything you need to know!

You don’t have to head out to enjoy a delicious Biscoff espresso martini – you can make them easily at home (Credit: Unsplash)

What’s in a Biscoff espresso martini?

Well, luckily for you, the cocktail gods at the Bottle Club have shared their recipe so that you can make it at home.

You will need ice, Smirnoff’s espresso vodka, Biscoff sauce or spread (melted) and biscuits for topping.

The recipe is actually pretty simple.

All you need to do is add ice, 60ml of the espresso vodka (use half vodka/half coffee liqueur if you don’t have flavoured vodka) to 60ml and Biscoff in a cocktail shaker.

OMG I need to try at least five!

Shake vigorously to mix and get that trademark espresso martini foam, then pour into a martini glass, top with crushed biscuits and enjoy!

If you don’t fancy making the martinis yourself, bars across the country are slowly starting to add them to their cocktail menu.

After seeing a couple of Biscoff espresso martinis posted on Instagram, one Lotus lover said: “OMG I need to try at least five!”

Another added: “These look incredible.”

Boozy Biscoff pancakes for brekkie

If you’re after a Biscoff fix morning, noon and night, the Bottle Club has a couple of other boozy Lotus-themed recipes to see you through the day.

Start your day with the delicious boozy Biscoff pancakes.

You’ll need 3 tbsp unsalted butter, 3/4 tsp salt, 2 tbsp granulated sugar, 1 large egg, 150ml milk, 125g self-raising flour, Lotus Biscoff sauce and 80ml coffee-flavoured rum.

Then all you have to do is whisk the butter, sugar, salt and egg in a mixing bowl before slowly adding the milk and rum until combined.

Next, add your flour gradually and stir until smooth.

Meanwhile, heat a pan over a medium heat and add oil or butter so that your pancakes don’t stick.

Pour 60ml of batter into the pan, spread out into a circle shape, give them a cheeky flip, then serve – drizzled with melted Biscoff sauce.

Breakfast just got a Biscoff makeover (Credit: Unsplash)

Boozy Biscoff ice cream from Jane’s Patisserie

If you fancy topping them with some ice cream, This Morning star Jane Dunn has a cracking Biscoff ice cream recipe.

You might need a blender, but she assures followers on her Jane’s Patisserie blog that it’ll be worth the investment!

In terms of ingredients, you’ll need 600ml double cream, 397g condensed milk, 275g Biscoff spread, 115-230ml of coffee liqueur (depending on the level of booziness you’d like) and 125g Biscoff biscuits for decoration.

To make your boozy Biscoff ice cream, add the cream, condensed milk, liqueur and Biscoff to a bowl and whisk until smooth.

Turn the whisk up a bit higher and whisk till the mixture is starting to thicken – it’ll only take 1-2 minutes.

Melt the Biscoff spread till smooth – this takes 20-30 seconds in the microwave – and crush your biscuits into chunks.

Next, add 1/3 of your ice cream mix to your tin/tub and swirl through 1/3 of the melted spread and biscuits.

Repeat twice more so all the ingredients are used up then put the tub in your freezer till frozen and firm.

All that’s left after that is to tuck in and enjoy!

