The top 10 things Brits WON’T do for love revealed!

To celebrate the release of 90 Day Fiancé UK, a new survey has revealed what Brits WON’T do for love.

As Meatloaf famously sang there are some things we wouldn’t do for love – and a new survey has revealed exactly what “that” is for most Brits.

The research study of 2,000 Brits, aged 18-65 reveals that ending a friendship (94%), changing religion (94%) or getting rid of a pet (93%) are the top three things Brits won’t do for love.

This means we value our furry friends over true love almost as much as we do stick with our pals or spiritual beliefs.

Daniel Constantinou, Sex and relationship expert Alix Fox and Jessica Gaynor unveil findings of a new study which reveals the top 10 things Brits won’t do for love (Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire)

The things Brits WON’T do for love revealed!

Politics and diet also score highly, as 91% said they wouldn’t change their political persuasion to please a partner.

Read more: Pridegoers invited to uncover hidden artworks at Soho Snap AR Art Exhibition

Meanwhile, 86% said they wouldn’t go vegan for romantic reasons.

The study of 2,000 Brits, aged 18-65, was commissioned by discovery+ to celebrate the release of TV show 90 Day Fiancé UK.

What will Brits not do for love?! Some won’t go veggie or vegan! (Credit: Joe Pepler/Pinpep)

90 Day Fiancé UK – when does it start?

The reality show launches in the UK on Sunday, July 24.

Below are the top 10 things Brits won’t do for love…

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

These include ending a friendship, getting rid of an old teddy, going veggie or vegan and taking part in phone or video sex.

Below is the full list.

Many Brits won’t quit their jobs for love (Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire)

End a friendship (94%) Change religion (94%) Get rid of a pet (93%) Change political preference (91%) Get rid of an old teddy (90%) Go veggie/vegan (86%) Quit a job (86%) Change sports team allegiances (83%) Take part in phone/video sex (78%) Have a threesome (76%)

What do you think? Do you agree with any of these? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.