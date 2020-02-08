James Jordan opens up about struggles to start a family with wife Ola Jordan

James Jordan and wife Ola have been open with their struggles to start a family, with the happy couple finally expecting a baby girl through IVF in March.

James has now spoken out about the struggles they faced, revealing questions about when they would have a baby "cut like a knife".

He said: "We know when people ask us about it, that it’s coming from a good place, and we understand people want us to have baby Jordans but each time we get asked about it, it cuts like a knife."

The couple, who were both professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, tried to conceive for two years before doctors recommended they try IVF.

Luckily, the treatment worked first time and now James and Ola are excitedly counting down to their daughter's arrival, recently enjoying a babymoon in Crete.

This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us.

James added: "We’ve been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice.

"But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

The star also joked about another 'worrying discovery' - his wife's shopping habit!

In an Instagram video he said: "Wherever we go at the moment Ola seems to be taking me into baby stores to look at clothes, prams, toys, and everything basically.

"Which is great because I'm very excited, but now she's found somewhere which is local to us which is a bit worrying."

James and Ola's baby girl is due next month (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ola fell pregnant on their first round of IVF, despite doctors only giving them a 50% chance of success, and James and Ola shared their pregnancy announcement in September.

The couple announced their happy news in Hello! magazine with Ola writing on Instagram: "I can’t actually believe I’m writing this but I’m so happy to say James and I are expecting a baby!

"We are both so excited to add a little munchkin into our family.

"We have so much love to share and I know James will be the best daddy ever."

