Fans declare the new white chocolate and caramel KitKat Gold bars 'a creation of the gods'

After we told you that KitKat's delicious sweet and salty SNAK'ITs were available to buy online, there comes more Nestle news.

This time the brand has launched a new four-finger KitKat bar into UK stores.

You can pick up the KitKat Gold in Co-op and Nisa stores now – and it'll set you back about 85p.

The KitKat Gold is on sale in the UK now (Credit: Instagram.com/HelenJTea)

The bar features the same milk chocolate base and original KitKat wafer.

However, it has been topped with delicious white chocolate and caramel – and it appears to be a combination that's driving KitKat fans wild.

The launch comes after a trial in Australia back in 2018.

Food blogger HelenJTea revealed: "The Australian KitKat Gold has been my favourite chocolate bar for a long time so I dreamed about the day it would finally be available in the UK."

She added: "This UK version has a milk chocolate base and the caramelised white chocolate flavour is more subtle than the Australian version, but it’s still an absolute winner of a chocolate bar!"

Others seemed to agree and called the new launch "another must".

"Looks delicious," said one chocoholic.

Another added: "KitKat Gold is a creation of the gods,"

Alex Gonnella, Nestle’s marketing director, said: "We’ve had an amazing response to the new KitKat experiences that we’ve introduced over the past few years."

She added: "I am certain that KitKat Gold is going to be just as big a hit on these shores as it has been Down Under."

After its initial launch into Nisa and Co-op, the bars will hit stores nationwide at the end of March.

The bar features a milk chocolate based covered in creamy caramel-flavoured white chocolate (Credit: Instagram.com/HelenJTea)

Elsewhere, if you like your KitKat with a more fruity twist, you can now buy the gorgeous KitKat Chunky Rose Gold – which is smothered in strawberry-marbled white chocolate – online.

