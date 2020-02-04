The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 4th February 2020
Fans declare the new white chocolate and caramel KitKat Gold bars 'a creation of the gods'

It's on sale at the Co-op…

By Nancy Brown

After we told you that KitKat's delicious sweet and salty SNAK'ITs were available to buy online, there comes more Nestle news.

This time the brand has launched a new four-finger KitKat bar into UK stores.

You can pick up the KitKat Gold in Co-op and Nisa stores now – and it'll set you back about 85p.

The KitKat Gold is on sale in the UK now (Credit: Instagram.com/HelenJTea)

The bar features the same milk chocolate base and original KitKat wafer.

However, it has been topped with delicious white chocolate and caramel – and it appears to be a combination that's driving KitKat fans wild.

The launch comes after a trial in Australia back in 2018.

Food blogger HelenJTea revealed: "The Australian KitKat Gold has been my favourite chocolate bar for a long time so I dreamed about the day it would finally be available in the UK."

She added: "This UK version has a milk chocolate base and the caramelised white chocolate flavour is more subtle than the Australian version, but it’s still an absolute winner of a chocolate bar!"

View this post on Instagram

🔓 Unlock your break in style with brand new KITKAT Gold ✨ #BreakInStyle

A post shared by KITKAT (@kitkat) on

Others seemed to agree and called the new launch "another must".

"Looks delicious," said one chocoholic.

Another added: "KitKat Gold is a creation of the gods,"

Alex Gonnella, Nestle’s marketing director, said: "We’ve had an amazing response to the new KitKat experiences that we’ve introduced over the past few years."

The Australian KitKat Gold has been my favourite chocolate bar for a long time so I dreamed about the day it would be available in the UK.

She added: "I am certain that KitKat Gold is going to be just as big a hit on these shores as it has been Down Under."

After its initial launch into Nisa and Co-op, the bars will hit stores nationwide at the end of March.

The bar features a milk chocolate based covered in creamy caramel-flavoured white chocolate (Credit: Instagram.com/HelenJTea)

Elsewhere, if you like your KitKat with a more fruity twist, you can now buy the gorgeous KitKat Chunky Rose Gold – which is smothered in strawberry-marbled white chocolate – online.

