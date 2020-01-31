Wetherspoons is hosting a 17-day nationwide gin festival this February

With Dry January finally about to come to an end, it's time to raise a toast to your success.

And where better than at JD Wetherspoon's 17-day gin festival!

Yes, for 17 glorious days in February you'll be able to enjoy a selection of gins from the UK and overseas at every single branch of Wetherspoons in the UK and Ireland.

If gin's your tipple of choice, head down to Wetherspoons (Credit: Unsplash)

The pubs will be serving up to 14 gins at the festival, which runs from Friday February 14 to Sunday March 1 inclusive.

There will be flavoured gins, gin-based liqueurs and a distilled non-alcoholic gin.

We're especially interested in the flavoured gins and have discovered you'll be able to sample ginger and cinnamon, fresh strawberry, grapefruit, rhubarb, marmalade, watermelon, berries and orange blossom flavours.

Gins such as Aber Falls Gingerbread Gin Liqueur, Didsbury Gin Strawberry and Sicillian Lemon, Slingsby Marmalade Gin, Whitley Neill Blackberry Gin and Hawthorn's London Dry Gin are all on offer.

As are Malfy Gin Rosa and Mor Irish Gin.

A range of gin and tonics will be on offer (Credit: Unsplash)

For those who want to join in with the festivities and enjoy a drink without alcohol, the pubs are serving the delicious Caleño Juniper and Inca Berry non-alcoholic gin.

When it comes to mixers, the pubs will offer a range of them, including Valencian Orange, elderflower and pink grapefruit tonic.

And, what's more, because it's Wetherspoons, the pricing is more than reasonable.

Prices will range from £2.80 to £3.30 for a single drink including a free mixer.

Festival organiser Jen Swindells said: "We have sourced an excellent range of gins, a number of which have not previously been available in our pubs."

She added: "We are confident that our customers will enjoy the different gins which each have their own unique appeal."

The festival will run for 17 days in February (Credit: Unsplash)

Tasting notes on all of the gins will be available in the pubs, which will also be offering their regular range of gins.

However, be sure to find yourself a babysitter as the chain is now enforcing its two drinks per parent rule if you're visiting with your kids!

