Vegans can feel the love this Valentine's Day with a new heart-shaped burger on sale at Asda

It's time to pucker up and give us a Peck this Valentine's Day as we bring good news for loved-up vegans.

Burger, banger and meatball brand Heck is launching a delicious new vegan burger.

And, because it's almost time to shower your other half with love and affection, of course the scrummy new burger is heart-shaped.

Give us a PECK with these new heart-shaped Ultimate Vegan Burgers (Credit: Heck)

The Peck Ultimate Vegan Burgers – which come in a pretty pink packet – are limited edition and beetroot-based.

"Be still my 'beeting' heart and plant one on me!" a company rep said.

The delicious vegan burger is cut into a cute heart shape, so that you and your loved one can enjoy a romantic meal packed full of plant-based goodness.

Full of beetroot, mushroom, sunflower seeds, natural smoke flavouring and a kick of red chilli, the burgers are here to spice up your Valentine's Day.

The beetroot-based burgers are deliciously cute (Credit Heck)

They’re also gluten-free, high in fibre, approved by the Vegetarian Society and registered by the Vegan Society.

The burgers will be on sale in Asda between February 6 and 26, costing £2 for a 228g pack of two burgers.

Delivering veg with edge, Heck's fast-growing plant-based range saw the Yorkshire-based family-run business enjoy its best Veganuary yet, with customers raving about the fast-growing range of tasty plant-based sausages, burgers and frankfurters.

In other vegan burger news, chicken shop KFC launched its first-ever vegan burger earlier this month.

The aptly-named Vegan Burger features a Quorn fillet coated in the restaurant's famous 11 herbs and spices, served in a glazed bun along with lettuce and vegan mayonnaise.

With more and more choice, plus restaurants such as Bill's and Comptoir Libanais offering Veganuary menus, there's surely no better time to fall in love with the idea of becoming a vegan.

Even the ultimate diva Gemma Collins revealed she was planning on ditching meat and opting for a plant-based diet as part of a huge health kick earlier this year.

