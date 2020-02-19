Twix Salted Caramel is finally available in the UK and chocoholics say it's ‘delicious'

The prayers of British Twix fans have finally been answered with a new launch that's just hit UK stores.

Twix fans have long been tweeting makers Mars asking them to bring the Salted Caramel Twix to the UK, after seeing it on sale across Europe.

One said: "When will Salted Caramel Twix be available in the UK, I NEED to know!"

The Salted Caramel Twix Xtra has landed in the UK (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

Well, we're pleased to announce that the answer to that question is now, because you can get your hands on the two-finger bars at your local Co-op store.

Not only that, the bars are available in the "Xtra" size – 85g as opposed to the 58g original Twix.

Which means that although you'll pay £1 instead of 60p for the new Salted Caramel Twix, you'll get to enjoy more of the new flavour.

And we can pretty much guarantee you're going to love it.

Salted caramel oozes out of the new bars (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

Made from the same delicious Twix recipe – but with the caramel replaced with a special salted version – the sweet treat appears to be going down a storm with early testers.

One foodie blogger said: "Are you team caramel or salted caramel? If you love salted caramel then you’ll love the NEW Salted Caramel @twix bars!"

She added: "These are basically your standard Twix with a pinch of salt to enhance the sweetness of the caramel! Absolutely loved these."

"Twix is awesome and even better with salted caramel," she confirmed.

Instagram certainly seems keen to try it.

"I need to find these," said one soon-to-be fan.

Another chocoholic added: "I don’t even know where my nearest Co-op is but I’m going on a mission to find these!"

"Need to try the Salted Caramel Twix!" exclaimed one fan.

"Very curious about the salted caramel," said another.

The Xtra bars are available in regular, white and salted caramel (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

The Twix Xtra also comes in the original milk chocolate Twix incarnation, a white chocolate version and the new salted caramel one.

However, foodies are dreaming up what they would like Twix's next chocolate bar launch to be.

"Salted caramel white chocolate Twix would be amazing!" one said.

We certainly hope the head honchos at Mars are listening as we would most definitely be on board with trying that!

