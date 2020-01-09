The world's first cheese-themed hotel suite is offering a free stay

Cheese lovers are invited to "brie our guest" as the world's first-ever cheese-themed hotel suite opens in London later this month.

"In homage to our fromage-filled menu – we're opening the world's first cheese-themed hotel!" the bods at restaurant chain Cafe Rouge said.

Draped from head-to-toe in cheese-themed decor, the Cheese Suite – in London's trendy Camden – also has a cheese hotline delivery service.

Do not disturb – cheese eating in progress (Credit: Cafe Rouge)

You'll also find cheese-themed boardgames, cheese soap and giant cheese installations in the suite.

Plus they promise that cheese boards and crackers galore will be available for guests to enjoy.

It's set to start welcoming guests on January 29, but you'll have to be quick if you fancy a stay – the suite closes its doors on February 6.

We wanted to give the nation somewhere new and exciting to be totally immersed in one of their favourite foods.

Stays are limited to one night and they are free.

Cheesy wallpaper and furnishings await (Credit: Cafe Rouge)

However, Cafe Rouge is asking guests to donate to The Prince's Trust if they are lucky enough to enjoy a cheesy night in.

A Cafe Rouge rep said: "We always want to cater to the appetite of our customers and we know that there’s a real hunger for cheese-based dishes after serving over 20,000 Cheese afternoon teas since launching in 2018."

They added: "So, we wanted to give the nation somewhere new and exciting to be totally immersed in one of their favourite foods in none other than a cheese-themed hotel suite, while also trying some of our winter dishes from the comfort of the sofa."

To be in with the chance of staying in the Cheese Suite, all you have to do is send an email to thecheesesuite@caferouge.co.uk to enter the ballot.

Nights are allocated at random.

You can enter a ballot or go on the website to win a stay (Credit: Cafe Rouge)

However, the restaurant chain is also offering its customers the chance to win a night in the suite on their website.

All you have to do is answer a simple question here – and the winner will also get a voucher for a free meal for two at Cafe Rouge.

