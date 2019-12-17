Tesco is selling a 2 litre BOX of pornstar martini for £10 just in time for Christmas

The good people at Tesco are ensuring that we have a very merry Christmas with a plethora of food and drink offers.

However, in our humble opinion, none come better than this 2.25l box of our favourite cocktail.

Yes, Tesco is stocking a box of pornstar martini just in time for Christmas.

All Shook Up's 2.25lb box of pornstar martini is on offer for just £10 at Tesco (Credit: Tesco)

And, just like the good old wine box, the pornstar martini comes complete with a tap, so you can simply turn it on and off whenever you need a refill.

Drinks brand All Shook Up make the cocktail, which has an ABV of 4.5%.

The box is currently on offer at Tesco – down from £12 to just £10.

All you need is a passionfruit to complete your cocktail (Credit: Unsplash)

Posting on the Bag A Weekly Bargain Facebook page, shoppers can't get enough of the cocktail box.

"Need one for Christmas," said one pornstar martini fan.

Another added: "My dreams have come true."

The offer was first posted on Bag A Weekly Bargain's Facebook page (Credit: Facebook/BagAWeeklyBargain)

A third said: "Maybe we should just buy these rather than trying to make our own!"

I saw a post on Facebook that said Tesco are doing 2 litres of pornstar martini for £10 so I got in my car, drove to Tesco and picked up the last one on the shelf muhahaha — (@kay_varrow) December 16, 2019

All you'll need to finish off the bargain cocktails is a passionfruit to cut up and float on top of the cocktail before serving.

Enjoy!

