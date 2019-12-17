Tesco is selling a 2 litre BOX of pornstar martini for £10 just in time for Christmas

The good people at Tesco are ensuring that we have a very merry Christmas with a plethora of food and drink offers.
However, in our humble opinion, none come better than this 2.25l box of our favourite cocktail.
Yes, Tesco is stocking a box of pornstar martini just in time for Christmas.
And, just like the good old wine box, the pornstar martini comes complete with a tap, so you can simply turn it on and off whenever you need a refill.
Drinks brand All Shook Up make the cocktail, which has an ABV of 4.5%.
The box is currently on offer at Tesco – down from £12 to just £10.
Posting on the Bag A Weekly Bargain Facebook page, shoppers can't get enough of the cocktail box.
"Need one for Christmas," said one pornstar martini fan.
Another added: "My dreams have come true."
A third said: "Maybe we should just buy these rather than trying to make our own!"
I saw a post on Facebook that said Tesco are doing 2 litres of pornstar martini for £10 so I got in my car, drove to Tesco and picked up the last one on the shelf muhahaha
— (@kay_varrow) December 16, 2019
All you'll need to finish off the bargain cocktails is a passionfruit to cut up and float on top of the cocktail before serving.
Enjoy!
