Subway launches a reed diffuser to make your home smell like cheesy garlic bread

If you're a fan of Subway's Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, then we have just the thing for you – a reed diffuser that makes your home smell of the stuff!

Yes, the good people at Subway have stumbled upon what they say is a "unique" scent to perfume your home.

Now you can fill your home with the scent of Subway's Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread (Credit: Subway)

Sure to get you drooling, the reed diffuser apparently smells just like the store's classic menu item.

Just 100 of the diffusers are being rolled out for consumer trials at the moment, with the product set to hit stores next year if the trials prove successful.

The fragrance combines "delectable notes" of savoury garlic, melting cheese and freshly baked bread to make your house smell good enough to eat.

Your home can now smell like Subway's delicious sandwiches (Credit: Subway)

Perfect for when you're hosting the family for a roast, Subway claimed, the new diffusers will produce "cheesy wafts sure to leave an impression on your guests".

It added: "But be warned, you may be forced to order in – as the pungent scent could lead to serious Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread cravings."

The diffuser actually looks quite nice, with a stylish, minimalist design that subtly echoes Subway’s iconic colours.

Each diffuser is presented in a giftable box – making it the perfect present for the cheese lover in your life.

It even comes in a pretty-looking gift box (Credit: Subway)

Subway's Colin Hughes said: "Our Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread is a huge hit with our guests – they can’t get enough of it!"

He added: "We predict Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread could become the scent of 2020!”

