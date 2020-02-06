The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 6th February 2020
Subway says thank you to its loyal customers by giving away FREE six-inch subs today

Meatball Marinara is on the freebie menu…

By Nancy Brown

They say there's no such thing as a free lunch, but it turns out sandwich chain Subway has other ideas.

The store has announced that it's rewarding its loyal customers by giving away free six-inch subs today, Thursday February 6.

The Subway guys most certainly know the way to our hearts!

Head down to Subway if you fancy a free six-inch sub today (Credit: Subway)

The free food event is being held to celebrate Customer Appreciation Day.

To claim the offer, all you have to do is buy a large drink in store – and select your sandwich.

The offer – which runs from 11am till 7pm today in selected stores while stocks last – was originally spotted by bargain hunters LatestDeals.co.uk.

Co-founder Tom Church said: “This leaked deal is sure to be popular and it sounds correct. Every year Subway does a free sub in February."

Meatball Marinara is on the freebie menu (Credit: Subway)

He added: “Last year they did it on Valentine's Day which was probably a bit of a flop because I can't imagine many dates agreeing to go on Valentine's Day, so doing it a week before makes sense."

The deal will get you any six-inch sandwich off the menu for free when you buy a large drink or 500ml bottle of water.

However, there is a slight catch in that location proves to be everything with the Subway offer – it's only valid in its 209 Anglia stores.

You can find out if your local store is taking part here.

Last year they did it on Valentine's Day which was a bit of a flop because I can't imagine many dates agreeing to go on Valentine's Day.

If you're looking to save the most cash, the cheapest drink option is the water, which will cost around £1.49.

Hot drinks aren't included but you can buy a Coke or Diet Coke if you fancy some fizz for around £2.

Extras such as double meat and cheese aren't included (Credit: Subway)

The offer is limited to one per person per visit, but in news that is music to our greedy ears, no six-inch sub is off limits.

You could be tucking into everything from a Meatball Marinara to a pricier Steak & Cheese sub, which usually sets you back about £3.59.

This means you could save more than £2 on your lunch today.

Sadly the offer isn't valid on additional toppings or extras such as double meat or extra cheese.

