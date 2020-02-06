Subway says thank you to its loyal customers by giving away FREE six-inch subs today

They say there's no such thing as a free lunch, but it turns out sandwich chain Subway has other ideas.
The store has announced that it's rewarding its loyal customers by giving away free six-inch subs today, Thursday February 6.
The Subway guys most certainly know the way to our hearts!
The free food event is being held to celebrate Customer Appreciation Day.
To claim the offer, all you have to do is buy a large drink in store – and select your sandwich.
The offer – which runs from 11am till 7pm today in selected stores while stocks last – was originally spotted by bargain hunters LatestDeals.co.uk.
Co-founder Tom Church said: “This leaked deal is sure to be popular and it sounds correct. Every year Subway does a free sub in February."
He added: “Last year they did it on Valentine's Day which was probably a bit of a flop because I can't imagine many dates agreeing to go on Valentine's Day, so doing it a week before makes sense."
The deal will get you any six-inch sandwich off the menu for free when you buy a large drink or 500ml bottle of water.
However, there is a slight catch in that location proves to be everything with the Subway offer – it's only valid in its 209 Anglia stores.
You can find out if your local store is taking part here.
If you're looking to save the most cash, the cheapest drink option is the water, which will cost around £1.49.
Hot drinks aren't included but you can buy a Coke or Diet Coke if you fancy some fizz for around £2.
The offer is limited to one per person per visit, but in news that is music to our greedy ears, no six-inch sub is off limits.
You could be tucking into everything from a Meatball Marinara to a pricier Steak & Cheese sub, which usually sets you back about £3.59.
This means you could save more than £2 on your lunch today.
Sadly the offer isn't valid on additional toppings or extras such as double meat or extra cheese.
