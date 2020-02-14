Starbucks' pink Berry Hot Chocolate is 'oddly amazing' and 'tastes just like Angel Delight'

Valentine's drinks don't come much more lovely than Starbucks' new pink hot chocolate.

The Berry Hot Chocolate is topped with a luscious raspberry-infused foam that you're sure to fall in love with this February 14.

It's only available for a limited time – so be quick, lovebirds!

The hot chocolate is topped with a raspberry-infused foam (Credit: Starbucks)

Starbucks said the drink will "satisfy any chocoholics’ cravings".

It added: "Our signature hot chocolate is combined with raspberry syrup and topped with a raspberry-infused cold foam, creating a rich and indulgent treat."

If Valentine's Day has got you all hot under the collar, though, then Starbucks has a cure for that in an iced version of the drink.

The Iced Berry Hot Chocolate is made from just the same delicious recipe, but it's poured over ice.

We might have to try both!

It also comes in an iced version (Credit: Starbucks)

One taste tester revealed that it reminded her of a very retro British dessert.

She said: "Ordered this weird pink hot chocolate at Starbucks and it tastes just like Angel Delight placed on top of hot chocolate... it's oddly amazing."

"It's nice, isn't it," came one of the replies.

"Loved Angel Delight as a kid."

"Omg. Going to check our local Starbucks to see if I can get me one of these," said another.

Another fan said she thought the drink was "so good".

starbucks berry hot chocolate is SO GOOD and it’s PINK pic.twitter.com/fKdjXx9ec4 — 🌱mim⁷ ♡ (@joonsmouse) February 8, 2020

"Starbucks' Valentine's Berry Hot Chocolate is gorgeous," said another fan, hammering home her sentiment by using several love heart eye emojis.

"OMG I want," another commented.

Another called the drink "life-changing".

"Guys – Starbucks Berry Hot Chocolate – life changing!" they said.

Another fan added: "Starbucks is doing my fave berry hot chocolate for Valentine’s Day again this year. I’m so going to get one after work."

However, not everyone was convinced. One person said it reminded them of medication!

"Does anyone else think the Starbucks Berry Hot Chocolate tastes like travel sickness tablets or is it just me?" she said.

Starbucks' pink offering comes hot on the heels of Costa's ruby hot chocolate, which launched last month to rave reviews from customers.

