Smarties launches milk chocolate, white chocolate and orange Buttons with mini Smarties INSIDE them

For the first times in 83 years, the humble Smartie has received an ugrade.

The popular chocolate discs have now launched a Smarties Buttons range, which includes Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate and Orange varieties.

But that's not all: parent company Nestle has revealed that mini-Smarties will be hidden inside each button.

The new Smarties Buttons will be available throughout the country from this week, and come in regular-sized bags and sharing bags

The orange Buttons sharing bag is available exclusively via Asda.

A spokesperson for Nestle said: "We know that Smarties hold special memories for so many people, and they are much loved for their bright colours, taste and texture.

"At the same time, consumers tell us they like their favourite brands to keep things fresh with exciting innovations and new varieties to try.

"Our Smarties Buttons offer all the fun, colour and crunch of Smarties, enveloped in a delicious smooth milk, white or orange-flavoured chocolate button. It’s Smarties reimagined, and we are tremendously excited to introduce this new addition to the family. We hope fans love them as much as we do!"

It wasn't long before Smarties fans took to social media site Instagram to register their excitement at the new variation.

"A thousand times, yes," one wrote excitedly.

A second commented: "Can’t wait to find these and try them!"

Finally, a third said: "I bet these will be yummy."

Opal Fruits are making a comeback (Credit: Mars)

It's been quite a week for retro sweets.

Confectionery company Mars revealed that Opal Fruits were set to make a comeback, 22 years after they were renamed Starburst.

Not only is the name making a comeback, original flavours strawberry, lemon, lime and orange will also be returning.

