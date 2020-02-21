Shoppers are thrilled to find tubs of Biscoff ICE CREAM on sale in UK supermarkets

Fresh from the revelation that delicious Biscoff KitKats exist and are available in the UK comes more dreamy news for fans of the cookie butter spread.

And, if that team-up got you a little hot under the collar, wait until you see what makers Lotus have created now.

This is not a drill… Lotus has created tubs of creamy ice cream featuring the deliciously moreish spread.

And, in even better news, you can buy it on these very shores – right now!

Eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted the tubs on sale in Morrisons.

The Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream costs just £3 a tub and was supposed to launch into Waitrose and Morrisons next month.

However, it appears some of the tubs have made their way into stores early.

Not that anyone is complaining.

"Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream is the best ice cream I’ve had in a very very long time!" said one blogger.

"Absolutely incredible, swirls and Biscoff pieces throughout the whole tub!" they added.

"We are so excited for this launch," they said.

The tubs have been on sale in the States – where they come in a few different flavours – for a while.

However, it's the first time the tubs have been spotted over here.

"Get the car now, we are going hunting," said one Biscoff fan.

"OMFG," another simply said.

"Dear god! This is not going to end well," said another.

"OMG get me to Morrisons," declared another.

Another tagged their pal and said: "They're now in the UK we neeeeeeeeeed one."

Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream is the best ice cream I’ve had in a very very long time!

We do too, especially after having a little look inside the tub.

On top of the tasty ice cream sits what looks like LOADS of crushed Biscoff biscuits.

"Oh my god, I need to find this," said another soon-to-be fan.

"Wouldn't this be unreal," said another Biscoff lover tagging their pal.

Some even had recipe ideas – and naturally they involved more Biscoff.

"You could put the Lotus spread on this," said one Biscoff-aholic.

However, the tubs clearly aren't in all Morrisons stores just yet.

"I've just been to about three Morrisons for this and no luck," one fan wailed.

Good things come to those who wait…

