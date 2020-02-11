Shoppers 'salivate' over Gü's limited-edition chocolate, salted caramel and lemon desserts for Valentine's Day

Dessert brand Gü has released a range of limited-edition Valentine's cheesecakes and to say they've got mouths watering is an understatement.

Perfect for any romantic celebrations with your other half this February 14, the indulgent puds are sure to put you in the mood for love.

The range features old favourites such as the Sumptuous Salted Caramel Cheesecakes all wrapped up in special love-themed packaging.

Ed Sheeran fans will love the Sumptuous Salted Caramel Cheesecakes (Credit: Gü)

Luckily for you, The Love Notes range is on sale in all good supermarkets now and feature song titles given a cheeky Gü twist.

Inspired by a selection of some of the world's most iconic love songs, lyrics with a twist feature on all the cheesecake boxes this Valentine’s Day.

Whitney Houston fans can pick up the “And I will always love Gü” York Cheesecakes, while Elvis Presley fans will love the “I can’t help falling in love with Gü” Zillionaires’ Cheesecakes.

The Zesty Spanish Lemon Cheesecakes seem to be perfectly paired with some pink fizz (Credit: Gü)

They feature "a sea of chocolate ganache and treacle cheesecake, diving through waves of oozy salted caramel on a crumbly chocolate biscuit bed".

We'd expect nothing else from the much-loved king of rock and roll!

Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You features on the box of the Sumptuous Salted Caramel Cheesecakes, which has a layer of salted caramel cream on top of a layer of luscious cheesecake and a rich, buttery biscuit base.

We have most definitely got our minds set on Gü this February 14 (Credit: Gü)

Other products in the Love Notes range, which have an RRP of £3.30 for two, includes the "Everything I do, I do it for Gü" Zesty Spanish Lemon Cheesecakes.

Our favourite, though, has to be the pun-tasic "Got my mind set on Gü" Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecakes – which we're not afraid to admit, we totally have!

Bought these today 😍 — Bettina (@BeautySwot) February 8, 2020

The cheesecakes are sure to be a roaring success, with fans most certainly hungry for more.

One said: "These are so nice."

A third added: "Salivating looking at these!"

Be quick if you want to try them, lovebirds, as the limited-edition range is only available till February 17.

