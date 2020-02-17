Shoppers can't get over how good Iceland's Cheesy Hash Browns taste and they cost just £2 a bag!

What's better than enjoying a couple of hash browns with your fried breakfast? An entire bagful of cheesy hash browns of course!

And, thanks to Iceland, this dreamy cheesy potato team-up has become a reality.

News reaches us that the frozen food giant is selling 600g bags of Cheesy Hash Browns for just £2.

We're not drooling, you are!

The Cheesy Hash Browns have a delicious melting middle (Credit: Iceland)

The frozen potato treats are filled with cream cheese and grated cheddar and, when you cut into the crispy coating, the inside is said to ooze out.

Simply cook the melt-in-the-middle hash browns in the oven for 18 minutes and you're good to go.

Early testers can't get enough of the Cheesy Hash Browns, with some saying they've "fallen in love" with the cheesy potato bites.

"Just had Cheesy Hash Browns from Iceland and I think I have fallen in love," said one fan on Twitter.

Another added: "I can’t get over how good Iceland’s Cheesy Hash Browns taste."

They're an update on the store's original Hash Browns (Credit: Iceland)

Iceland also sells regular hash browns – in a bag that contains 200g more hash browns for just £1 – but fans of the cheddar variety recommend splashing the cash and doing a food swap.

One said: "Swap hash browns at home for cheesy ones from Iceland. Thank me later."

Suitable for vegetarians, one of the new hash browns contains 133 calories and 1.7 grams of saturated fat.

"These are amazing," said one review on the Iceland website. "I absolutely love hash browns and even better with cheese. Absolute winner."

Another added: "Love these. No other supermarket does anything like this – they taste lovely."

Others said the potato-based breakfast item doesn't only have to be eaten early in the day – they reckon the Cheesy Hash Browns go with most meals.

Shoppers have fallen for the cheesy potato bakes (Credit: Twitter)

"I think this cheesy potato product is delicious. One or two at a time, very tasty, very filling. They go with most meals. Great product," the hash brown fan said.

Another early tester agreed: "These are really delicious – they are a lovely alternative to hash browns for a quick and tasty tea."

"Crispy and cheesy, all the family loves them," said another.

