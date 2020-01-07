Shoppers left drooling over Cadbury Creme Egg ice creams

With Christmas now over, supermarkets are already filling their shelves with Easter eggs.

One Easter staple is Cadbury Creme Eggs, and now the company has released a Creme Egg ice cream with a gooey centre.

The ice creams come in four-packs, and fans are already drooling at the prospect.

The Instagram page Newfoodsuk shared an image of the product.

The page described the Cornetto-shaped ice cream, "@cadburyuk Creme Egg ice creams with gooey centre!! Bought from @morrisons.

"These were delicious, with a generous Creme Egg filling in the centre of the cone!"

Cadbury, which is also launching a white chocolate version in a special Creme Egg hunt, certainly attracted delight from fans.

Newfoodsuk followers were quick to express their delight at the drool-worthy ice cream.

One said that they were, "the dream".

Another wrote: "These look amazing."

"Gotta love a gooey centre," a third replied.

There's also Creme Egg lollies (Credit: Ocado)

Cadbury already sells various Creme Egg-flavoured ice creams.

Ocado sells a four-pack of chocolate-coated lollipops filled with Creme Egg loveliness.

One pack costs £3.

Waitrose, meanwhile, sells a 480ml tub of Creme Egg ice cream for £3, with milk chocolate piece and fondant sauce.

