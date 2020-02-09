Shoppers fall in love with Morrisons' mouthwatering heart-shaped Valentine's pizzas

Let's face it, if you've left it this late to make dinner reservations for Valentine's Day, you need to make a home-cook plan, and pronto.

Supermarket Morrisons has just the thing – and it won't break the bank.

You needn't be a culinary genius to prepare it either.

Nestled in the fridges of the store's Market Street, you'll find a cute Valentine's meal that you can just pop in the oven and serve no more than 15 minutes later.

The heart-shaped double pepperoni pizza is perfect for Valentine's (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

Which means you'll have more time for (nudge nudge, wink wink) Netflix and chill.

The store's Love Heart pizza costs just £3 and, as the name suggests, the base is shaped like a heart.

We've spied one vegetarian pizza that's topped with mixed peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

While meat eaters will no doubt fall in love with the tasty double pepperoni pizza.

"Forget about the fancy restaurant, I want this for Valentine’s Day," said one pizza fan, tagging her other half on the store's Facebook post.

We couldn't agree more!

Peppers, onions and mushrooms top the vegetarian pizza (Credit: Morrisons)

"This is what you can get me for Valentine's Day," said another to her beau.

"I would be VERY happy to have this as a Valentine’s Day gift," said a third.

Others pointed out that Valentine's Day doesn't have to break the bank.

"Beats going out, and paying through the nose, just because it’s Valentines Day," said one savvy shopper.

"Morrison’s has a direct line to my heart (and stomach)," said one pizza fan.

"Valentine's sorted," said another.

Well… not quite, because you still have dessert to think about.

And luckily for all you last-minute Valentiners, Morrisons has also thought of that, with the launch of its heart-shaped jam doughnuts.

They're priced at a rather appetising £1 for two and they're in store now.

The delicious doughnuts are filled with raspberry jam and topped with a sprinkling of icing sugar.

Finish off your Valentine's meal with a heart-shaped doughnut (Credit: Morrisons)

With a two-course Valentine's meal costing less than a fiver, Morrisons is most definitely the place to be if you're looking for a really sweet deal this February 14.

