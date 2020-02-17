Quality Street to launch new salted caramel and praline Intrigue truffles 'at Asda next month'

Nestle is said to be preparing to launch a new range of Quality Street chocolates into Asda stores next month.

The truffles look set to come in three different flavours and are called Quality Street Intrigue.

One look at the boxes and it's safe to say that we most definitely are intrigued!

Quality Street's new Intrigue truffles are reported to be launching soon (Credit: Duniya Limited)

Spotted by a foodie blogger on wholesale website Duniya Limited, two of the three flavours are available to order.

The truffles are available in Salted Caramel or Praline – and they look delicious.

The 200g box of Salted Caramel Quality Street Intrigue truffles appear to have a gooey ganache centre that's smothered in milk chocolate and covered in salted caramel pieces.

The Intrigue Praline Truffles seem to have a chocolate ganache filling encased in a thick layer of chocolate and covered in chopped hazelnuts.

The truffles come in praline, salted caramel and orange (Credit: Duniya Limited)

The post was shared on Instagram alongside a box of Intrigue Orange truffles – which seem to have pieces of candied orange topping a chocolate truffle.

It read: "New Quality Street Intrigue! Coming soon to Asda!"

A Nestle rep told us that no further information would be available ahead of the boxes of chocolates launching in the UK.

They said to expect more news "at the beginning of March" when the product "officially launches".

We can hardly wait!

New Quality Street Intrigue! Coming soon to Asda!

It's certainly been a busy time for Quality Street makers Nestle lately, who is also the brains behind chocolate favourites KitKat and Aero.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Aero Caramel was set to launch in the UK, with early testers admitting it has a "chocolatey caramel flavour" that hits you "as soon as you open the packet".

Have you tried an Aero Caramel yet? (Credit: Nestle)

Nestle's KitKat Gold was also hailed as a chocolate creation "from the gods" when it hit Co-op and Nisa stores recently.

However, our heart belongs to the super-cute, not to mention very tasty, KitKat Mini Bunnies.

Perfect for Easter egg hunts, the little rabbits come individually wrapped and feature KitKat's crunchy wafer covered with a delicious layer of milk chocolate.

Catch them now before the hop off the shelves!

