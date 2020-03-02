Bargain hunters 'thrilled' as Poundland announces it'll sell frozen food in 60 of its UK stores

Bargain hunters, listen up! After a successful trial in five of its UK stores, Poundland has announced that it plans to roll out a frozen and chilled food range in 60 of its shops.

One in 10 Poundland stores will soon carry a new range of 400 "every day items", from frozen fish to luxury yoghurts, a rep said.

Poundland confirmed that it will begin the rollout of new chilled and frozen “shop-in-shops” next week.

Poundland is set to introduce frozen and chilled food in 60 of its UK stores (Credit: Poundland)

The move to expand the store's foodie offering comes after customers gave Poundland’s five-store "Project Ice" trial in 2019 a sizzling reception.

Cities and towns from Nottingham to Gateshead and Blackburn to Bradford, across the North and Midlands, will be the first to get the makeover.

Poundland said it expects to open the first 20 shop-in-shops by the end of this month and the other 40 by early June.

We’re here to bring customers more of what they love, and frozen and chilled food is high on their list.

Reps said Poundland's frozen food will feature new ranges that offer customers convenient every day meals.

The chilled offering, meanwhile, will have more of an emphasis on "food to go” or “eat soon”.

It comes after a successful trial in five UK stores (Credit: Poundland)

The ranges have been developed in partnership with Fultons Foods, a leading regional frozen food specialist with almost 100 stores across the north of England.

Since the five-store pilot started, chilled big sellers have included food by brands such as Ginsters, Cathedral City, Lurpak and Rustlers.

Customers have also been snapping up frozen products including Bernard Matthews chicken breasts and Birds Eye cod fillets, plus brands such as Aunt Bessie’s, McCain and Young’s.

In pictures that have just been released of the new freezers, we have spotted several Cadbury desserts, too!

"Cannot wait for this! Brilliant news! Thrilled!" said one fan.

The frozen food offering will include 400 every day essentials (Credit: Poundland)

Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: "We’re here to bring customers more of what they love, and frozen and chilled food is high on their list."

He added: "

It’s clear from our five-store pilot that customers have given a warm welcome to our Project Ice offer that brings our promise of amazing value to more of what they buy, week-in, week-out."

Find out if your local store will be getting the new chilled and frozen food range here.

