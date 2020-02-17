Nutella Biscuits exist and they are filled with a gooey layer of the chocolate hazelnut spread

Ferrero's best-selling Nutella Biscuits are now available to buy in the UK.

The biscuits launched in France last April and sales extended into Italy at the end of last year.

Now, however, you can get your hands on the 304g bags in the UK.

Here at ED! we've tried them in the name of research and can confirm they are entirely delicious.

You can now buy the delicious Nutella Biscuits in the UK (Credit: ED!)

A gorgeously gooey layer of Nutella is encased in a layer of crunchy biscuit that melts in the mouth.

The biscuits are also imprinted with a cute heart – and we are most definitely in love!

Great dunked in a cup of tea or eaten on their own, they are deliciously moreish.

Online retailer GB Gifts has the imported packets available for sale online for £8.99 plus postage and packing.

There's also a 166g tub of them – that looks pretty much like a tub of Pringles – for £5.99.

The biscuits are filled with gooey Nutella (Credit: ED!)

Each biscuit weighs around 14g and contain 71 calories.

"Very tasty," said one Nutella Biscuit fan. "They need to be released officially in the UK."

Another said: "OMG Nutella! Thank you for inventing this delight."

"I soak them in milk," came a top tip from another fan.

With Pancake Day fast approaching, Nutella is one of the nation's favourite pancake toppings coming Shrove Tuesday.

To celebrate the upcoming pre-Easter feast, supermarket Morrisons has huge tubs of the chocolate hazelnut spread on offer at the moment.

The biscuits have a generous layer of the chocolate hazelnut spread (Credit: ED!)

The giant 1kg tubs have been reduced from £5.75 to £3.50.

The offer is valid until Pancake Day on February 25, so it could well be time to stock up if you're a fan!

In other Nutella news, the spread has its own national day, with February 5 being named World Nutella Day, where we get to celebrate all things chocolate and hazelnut!

We bet it was celebrated in style at the two Nutella Cafes in the States.

The original branch opened in Chicago in 2017, with a New York outpost following shortly after.

Menu items include several brunch and dessert options, from chocolate crepes and espresso drinks to Nutella-flavored ice cream and shakes.

