G&T fans 'need' new liqueur that means you'll never have to pick between wine and gin again

From the makers of Pierre the giant penis plush toy comes another adults-only product that we can't get enough of.

Perfect for those days when you just can't decide between wine and gin comes a new liqueur that takes the decision right out of your hands – because it contains both!

All you will have to decide as you reach for your ice and a slice is if you fancy red, white or rosé.

Red, white or rosé gin? (Credit: Firebox)

Online retailer Firebox has launched a range of new alcohol concoctions under its new Uncommon Drinks brand.

"Are you an adventurous drinker? Do you struggle to pick between refreshing gin and a smooth glass of wine? Now you don’t have to make the difficult choice of which one to sip thanks to this triumphant blend of the two," Firebox said launching the drinks.

If you fancy a chilled glass of pinot grigio, the White Wine Gin is the one for you.

It combines the fresh, crisp flavours of juniper and grape and is ideal served over ice with a slice of cucumber – dash of tonic optional, apparently!

Or sip and savour the soft fruity flavours of cherry and strawberry in Rosé Wine Gin, perfect with a lemon garnish.

The Red Wine Gin tastes or cherries and strawberries (Credit: Firebox)

For those who favour the darker grape, enter Red Wine Gin, a bold concoction of blueberry and red plum flavours with a smooth red wine finish which pairs perfectly with a slice of orange.

And if, like us, you're dreaming of those long summer days, whiling away the hours in a beer garden, the new liqueurs could be just the thing for you.

They have a low 20% alcohol content, which means you can enjoy them sensibly.

Cheers to never having to pick between your two favourite tipples again.

Distilled in England, each contains botanicals including juniper berries, coriander seeds, cassia bark, lemon peel, orange peel, liquorice root powder, angelica root and orris root.

All bottles contain 50cl and cost £19.99 each.

Firebox's Kristian Bromley said: "Fresh from the runaway success of our Unicorn Tears Gin, the drink responsible for last year’s shimmer gin frenzy, we are excited to introduce gin fans to a brand-new drink concept."

There are also three cocktail gins (Credit: Firebox)

He added: "Our customers tell us they often agonise over the choice between white wine or a G&T, so we are excited to help solve this conundrum. Cheers to never having to pick between your favourite tipples again."

And, if you prefer cocktails to wine, there's even a gin for that, as the retailer has also created Classic Cosmo Gin, Peach Bellini Gin and Mint Mojito Gin.

Bottoms up!

