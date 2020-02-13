Nestle's 'delicious' new KitKat Honeycomb Smash sharer bar is now available in the UK

KitKat fans have been spoilt for choice lately with hot new launches from makers Nestle.

You've doubtless already tried the KitKat Gold, which is deliciously drenched in white chocolate and caramel.

Then there's the white chocolate and strawberry Rose Gold KitKat Chunky – complete with pink wafer inside.

We've also devoured more than a couple of the KitKat Chunky Popcorn bars that launched on our shores earlier this year.

The new KitKat Honeycomb Smash is available as a sharing bar (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

However, now comes the KitKat Honeycomb Smash bar – and it's every bit as delicious as it sounds.

Available in a sharer bar (that we won't be sharing with anyone), it features a dreamy original KitKat base with added salted honeycomb pieces.

Nestle describe it as "crisp wafer fingers covered in honeycomb-flavoured smooth milk chocolate, topped with salted honeycomb crisps".

We're not drooling, you are!

The KitKat is covered in honeycomb-flavoured chocolate and topped with salted honeycomb pieces (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

Sadly the 170g bar of delight is an Australian import and, as such, isn't currently available to buy in UK stores – although we certainly hope Nestle has plans to introduce it into UK stores.

However, KitKat fans rejoice, because you can get your hands on it online from GB Gifts, once the popular item is back in stock that is!

Simply sign up for an email alert that'll tell you when it's available – and we hear they get "new stock from all over the world" every day.

The bar – which costs £5.99 – is worth the wait, according to one foodie blogger.

Did they call it Honeycomb 'Smash' because I couldn't stop eating the whole block?

They said: "Loved the flavour of the honeycomb chocolate in the Honeycomb Smash KitKat."

She added: "I had hoped there would be more honeycomb crisps embedded in the chocolate but the overall flavour made up for this."

The blogger also revealed she preferred the bar to the KitKat Gold that's on sale in Co-Op and Nisa stores.

Can confirm honeycomb KitKat is delicious — MJ Leaver (@MJ_Leaver) February 2, 2020

"It’s so much better than the Gold bars," she said.

"I can't wait to try it," said one follower.

"Did they call it Honeycomb 'Smash' because I couldn't stop eating the whole block?" asked another early tester.

"Can confirm honeycomb KitKat is delicious," said another fan on Twitter.

Will you be trying the new bar? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.