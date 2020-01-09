M&S selling range of chocolate treats for Valentine's Day

Marks & Spencer is selling a range of chocolate treats ahead of Valentine's Day next month.

To mark the occasion, which takes place on February 14, the supermarket is offering romantic-themed goodies including a "love button".

Instagram page Newfoodsuk shared a string of images of some of the treats which included "sweet talking truffles".

One product is called the "Love Button", which is a "hand decorated milk and white chocolate button sprinkled with raspberry pieces".

The next are "Sweet Talking Truffles" which include three different kinds of truffles.

The first is a smooth milk chocolate with a silky hazelnut centre.

The pack of truffles feature three different flavours (Credit: Instagram/@newfoodsuk)

The second is a smooth dark chocolate with a rich dark chocolate centre and a third is a smooth milk chocolate filled with a creamy white centre.

The next treat is a box of "Make Me Melt" love heart chocolates.

The pack includes two heart-shaped chocolates, which are filled with caramel.

There are also two white chocolate hearts with a creamy vanilla centre.

Why not buy the heart-shaped chocs (Credit: Instagram/@newfoodsuk)

Finally, the post included a pack of "chocolate Cuddles & Kisses" which are XOXO-shaped treats drizzled with pink and white icing.

The post was captioned: "Valentine’s Day goodies now at @marksandspencer."

Shoppers went wild and gushed over the love-themed chocolates.

One person commented: "Omg this looks delicious," while another wrote: "Off to M&S to buy myself some love this year."

Shoppers went wild and gushed over the love-themed chocolates (Credit: Instagram/@newfoodsuk)

A third added: "I love hearts!"

We recently revealed that M&S is now selling Percy Pig dessert sauce.

The delicious-looking sauce costs £2 for a 290g bottle and has all the flavours of Percy Pig, is pink and is "delicious on pretty much anything", according to M&S.

An M&S rep said: "The nations favourite pig just got saucy and this Percy Pig Dessert Sauce is absolutely delicious!

"Brighten up your January with an extra drop of pink and 'Percify' any dessert."

