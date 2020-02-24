Mr Kipling is selling After Eight-inspired French Fancies and we're obsessed

If, like us, you're a fan of cakes and After Eight chocolates but feel greedy scoffing both, then we have some very good news for you.

The good people at Mr Kipling have combined the two into its delicious French Fancies.

The Mr Kipling After Dinner Mint Fancies are part of the brand's pretty darn fancy Signature Collection.

The After Dinner Mint Fancies cost £2.50 (Credit: Mr Kipling)

With premium ingredients, richer textures, fuller tastes and indulgent flavour combinations, the range is sure to delight your taste buds and have you longing for “just one more”, said the blurb.

The "exceedingly good cakes" feature a light chocolate sponge topped with a smooth mint cream and enrobed with soft chocolate fondant.

Read more: Biscoff fans thrilled to discover new chocolate-covered biscuits on sale for just £1

They're on sale in all good supermarkets now and a box of, ahem, eight costs just £2.50.

A little more substantial and even more tasty than the traditional after-dinner chocolate thins, each dainty cake contains 106 calories.

Would it be acceptable to skip dinner and just indulge in the cakes, we wonder?

The Egg Fancies are perfect for Easter (Credit: Mr Kipling)

"The new Mr Kipling After Eight mint fondant fancies cakes are delicious," said one fan on Twitter.

Another tweeted their friend and said: "You NEED to try the Mr Kipling After Eight Mint Fancies."

Read more: Findus Crispy Pancake fans delighted with retro flavour comeback in time for Shrove Tuesday

"These really don't disappoint," said another fan.

However, in news that shocked us, the cakes were actually launched back in September, so we're not entirely sure how they're escaped our beady greedy eye since then!

These really don’t disappoint😋NEW @Morrisons pick these Mr Kipling After Dinner Mint Fancies up for £1.50😉 pic.twitter.com/10PED6mcCB — Bagaweeklybargain (@DonnaBrough3) September 13, 2019

If you're looking forward to Easter, Mr Kipling also has some seasonal Fancies in supermarkets now.

We can confirm we've tried the Egg Fancies and they are delicious.

You NEED to try the Mr Kipling After Eight Mint Fancies.

Super moreish, the cakes feature golden sponge and a vanilla flavour topping, covered in a vanilla flavour fondant icing.

When you bite into them, the cakes look as though they have a little fried egg on top!

French Fancy fans can also tuck into the new Lemon Fancy this spring.

There are also Lemon Fancies on sale this spring (Credit: Mr Kipling)

There's a cute Easter bunny on the box plus the cakes are covered in a citrussy lemon flavour fondant icing.

The lemon-flavoured and egg-themed cakes are both on offer for £1.50 in stores such as Tesco and Iceland now.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you'll be trying!