Mini doughnuts dipped in chocolate or salted caramel sauce are highlights of Cafe Rouge's Valentine's menu

If your other half thinks going out is the new staying in, then it's time you started to think about where you're going to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The annual celebration of love is now just three weeks away and we might have just the dining suggestion for you.

Cafe Rouge has unveiled its three-course Valentine's menu – available from February 13 till 16 – and it's mouthwatering, to say the least.

Whitebait makes the perfect starter (Credit: Cafe Rouge)

Offering something for everyone – plus a glass of prosecco each – it'll set you back £25.95 per person.

To start, enjoy the baby carrot and shallot tatin, garlic mushrooms served on sourdough bread, chicken liver pate or breaded whitebait.

Mushroom risotto is on the menu for veggies (Credit: Cafe Rouge)

Mains are similarly tempting and making us feel very hungry right about now.

Slow-cooked duck leg, steak frites with garlic butter and roasted chicken are the options for meat eaters.

Slow-cooked duck could be your dish of choice this Valentine's (Credit: Cafe Rouge)

Veggies can opt for the wild mushroom risotto, while pescatarians can tuck into a bowlful of Shetland mussels, steamed to order and served with fries.

Whether it's your first date or a 'not first date', make this Valentine’s an unforgettable occasion and treat your special one to a romantic meal at Café Rouge.

Naturally, Café Rouge's desserts are tempting us the most

Moules marinieres is also on the menu (Credit: Cafe Rouge)

Mini doughnuts served with a salted caramel or dark chocolate dipping sauce is the obvious choice for dessert.

Although the rhubarb and ginger crumble, cherry tatin and creme brûlée all look lovely.

A Cafe Rouge rep said: "Whether it's your first date or a 'not first date', make this Valentine’s an unforgettable occasion and treat your special one to a romantic meal at Café Rouge."

Go fruity with the cherry tatin for dessert (Credit: Cafe Rouge)

We might have to go a few times, as we're not sure we're going to be able to settle on just three options!

