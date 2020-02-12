McDonald's Big Mac sauce goes on sale today and the chain is giving away free bottles of the stuff!

After revealing that it was planning on selling its Big Mac Special Sauce in tubs, the day of our dreams has finally arrived.

Yes sauce fans, McDonald's Big Mac dipping sauce went on sale at 5am today (February 12).

The tubs cost 50p and contain 50ml of the s0-called Special Sauce.

The tubs cost 50p each (Credit: McDonald's)

Staff are expecting high demand and bulk orders because the tubs are only set to be on sale for a limited time – with the fast-food chain guessing that supplies will last between four and five weeks.

In more good news for Special Sauce fans, McDonald's is also giving away 250ml bottles of the sauce for free today to celebrate launch day.

Simply head to the chain's Instagram account and watch the Stories to find out where you'll be able to get your hands on one of the 250 free bottles.

They'll be given away to the first 250 people who head into the as-yet-undisclosed central London restaurant and ask for them.

There's no need to buy anything else on the menu, unless of course you're craving a Big Mac and fries!

Big Mac Special Sauce fans are over the moon at the news (Credit McDonald's)

The free bottles of the Special Sauce were due to be given away yesterday, ahead of the launch.

However, McDonald's tweeted that the bottles were stuck on a runway due to "adverse weather".

One fan said: "Making this sauce available as a dip is the best thing you've ever done!!!! This is the condement I've always wanted and needed in my life!!"

McDonald's said the tubs would have a shelf life of seven days.

A rep for the chain told The Sun: "A limited run of the pots will go on sale and is expected to quickly sell out, with restaurant staff prepped for bulk orders and big queues."

The rep added: "The 50ml pots will retail for 50p each, will be available 24 hours a day, have a seven-day shelf life and when they’re gone they’re gone."

The sauce is a mix of mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard with vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika.

You can dip your chips in the sauce, too (Credit: McDonald's)

And it's fair to say that Special Sauce fans are pretty excited about dipping their chicken nuggets and fries into their very own pots of the stuff.

Get in. McDonalds are selling pots of Big Mac sauce in Feb, cannot wait to use it as a dip for me chicky nugs. — Curtis (@Curtis1192) January 22, 2020

Omg! I can’t actually wait! — 🐸Tracy Klein🐸 (@FrogTracy) January 22, 2020

Others said it was "about time" that McDonald's sold the sauce in pots.

And you don't even have to leave the house to get your hands on the tubs, as the Special Sauce is also able to order it on Uber Eats.

