Maryland launches 'incredible' new Cookies 'n' Cream biscuits – and they're on offer for 75p!

If Sesame Street character Cookie Monster is your spirit animal, you'll love the news that reaches us straight from Maryland Cookies HQ.

Billed as the nation's favourite cookie, Maryland boasts that it sells 1.6 packets of its cookies in the UK every second.

And, with news of a new flavour launch, we expect those stats could be about to rise.

The new flavour is bringing out the Cookie Monster in us (Credit: Maryland)

Step forward the new Cookies 'n' Cream Maryland Cookies, which are on sale in Asda now and which early tasters have called "incredible".

The delicious cookies have a rich dark cocoa dough contrasting with creamy white chocolate chips, creating an incredibly moreish treat.

"They are guaranteed to bring some extra Maryland fun to your cookie jar!" said the blurb.

They're available in Asda now, with an RRP of £1.39.

However, in even better news for cookie fans, they will be on special offer between January 30 and February 26.

Perfect for dunking and a steal at 75p at the moment (Credit: Maryland)

During that time, you'll be able to pick them up for just 75p.

What are you waiting for? They're bound to be a sell-out!

Perfect for dunking in your cuppa or crunching with your colleagues, the new flavour cookies go on sale nationwide in April.

"We need to go to Asda," said one cookie fan.

"Oooh yum," said another. "Get these in me," another cookie monster added.

However, for one biscuit connoisseur the new cookies just weren't chocolatey enough.

They said: "The biscuits were not chocolatey enough – I wanted Oreo-like taste."

Maryland Cookies is the UK's number one cookie brand (Credit: Maryland)

In other sweet treat news, Marks & Spencer has announced the release of a new breed of Percy Pigs – Phizzy Chews have joined the family.

While Cadbury also announced a few delicious new additions to its range of Easter treats, including a giant Choca-Latte coffee-flavoured egg and a Dairy Milk Caramel delight.

