M&S introduces Percy Pig pancakes topped with sweets and dessert sauce for Shrove Tuesday

These are not just any pancakes, they're Marks & Spencer's Percy Pig pancakes.

And we think they're just perfect for Shrove Tuesday.

With pancake day falling on February 25, little over two weeks away, M&S has launched the pancakes into its M&S Cafes nationwide.

The Percy Pig pancakes come topped with the recently launched Percy Pig Dessert Sauce, plus a handful of the iconic sweets.

The pancakes cost just £2, with M&S also serving sugar and lemon and chocolate sprinkles pancakes (Credit: M&S)

And we have to admit, they are most certainly an upgrade on the pancakes we make at home.

We're no master chef and they either stick to the pan or hit the ceiling as we toss them!

The pancakes are priced at pocket-pleasing £2 and, if for some bizarre reason you aren't a fan of loveable Percy, then the cafes are also selling the traditional lemon and sugar pancakes for the same price.

M&S has chocoholics covered, too, with the chocolate sauce and sprinkles pancake.

Which will you choose?

"Percy Pigs make everything better," said one sweet swine fan.

Another added: "Pancake day awaits! Percy Pig heaven!"

"Wait... There are M&S Cafes??? Wow!" said another fan.

"I definitely feel like these need to be tried out!" exclaimed another.

Another quipped: "Oh and not just any pancakes but Percy Pig pancakes."

What do we want? Pancakes 🥞When do we want them? Now! Which is good as they're in our M&S cafés now. Pop in this weekend to try one of three delicious toppings – Chocolate sauce & sprinkles, Lemon & sugar or Percy Pig with NEW Percy Pig sauce pic.twitter.com/u0qi5WdZUJ — M&S (@marksandspencer) February 2, 2020

When the store launched its Percy Pig Dessert Sauce last year, pancakes were clearly coming next, with a rep telling consumers the sauce was "perfect" for pancakes.

It has all the flavours of Percy Pig, is pink and, according to M&S, is "delicious on pretty much anything".

The store recommends trying it on ice cream, cupcakes or even drizzled over pancakes on Shrove Tuesday.

"Oh my goodness," said one Percy lover.

Another added: "I need this on everything!"

The Percy Pig Dessert Sauce launched last year (Credit: M&S)

Marks & Spencer recently launched the new mini Percy Pig Phizzy Chews, as well as a pink Percy Pig muffin in the store's bakery aisle last autumn.

With Easter fast approaching, Percy also features on one of the store's eggs.

