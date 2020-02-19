M&S shoppers 'disturbed' by Colin the Caterpillar's 'demonic' Easter makeover

Here at ED!, we are HUGE fans of Colin the Caterpillar in all of his delicious forms.

Whether we're munching a packet of his jelly sweets or tucking into a slice of Colin the Caterpillar cake, we don't think the much-loved M&S critter can do any wrong.

However, even Colin superfans have admitted that they were a little surprised to discover his Easter makeover.

The picture of the cake was posted to the Extreme Couponing & Bargaining UK Facebook page and the comments came thick and fast.

Colin fans aren't too sure about his Easter makeover (Credit: M&S)

"It looks possessed," said one user. "And since when did a rabbit have six legs?"

They added: "Deffo won't be buying."

The cake, which is set to cost £10, features the same luscious chocolate sponge, wrapped around chocolate buttercream and encased in thick milk chocolate.

He's decorated with sugar sprinkles and tasty little carrots.

However, Colin does indeed have six legs, plus a new face which features bunny teeth and ears, and this is where the problem lies, shoppers have said.

Colin usually looks pretty darn cute (Credit: M&S)

"What were M&S thinking? Some hybrid bunny/caterpillar? Confuse kids everywhere!" exclaimed one.

"An Easter bunny that's a caterpillar. Poor confused bunnypillar," another agreed.

Another added: "Wow! Reminds me of the bunny out of Donnie Darko," said another, referring to the creepy giant rabbit from the 2001 film.

"They should save it for Halloween," came another reply. "It looks demonic."

"Most disturbing bunny I have ever seen," another agreed.

"That’s the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen!" said another.

He's also suitable for weddings (Credit: M&S)

However, one Colin fan said, despite his scary face, the caterpillar cake is still the same delicious treat we know and love underneath his "demonic" exterior.

"Looks like a thing of nightmares but I bet it tastes good," they said.

The cake has had many previous incarnations, with M&S creating a special Halloween version, as well as bride and groom Colin and Connie wedding cakes.

The store also sells giant Colin and Connie cakes you can personalise for birthdays, plus cute mini versions of the chocolate cake.

I just said to my daughter that M&S have got an easter version of the caterpillar cake. She said "ooohh, I love the caterpillar cake" I then showed her this photo. She screwed up her face and said "its a bit scary" My thoughts exactly! — Moaning Minnie (@_Moaning_Minnie) February 18, 2020

However, the store is clearly doing something right.

Since it was first introduced back in 1990, more than 7 million of the cakes have been devoured.

